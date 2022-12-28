LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas faces Kansas in Liberty Bowl

15:00, 1Q - Arkansas 0, Kansas 0

The Jayhawks won the coin toss and elected to defer to the second half. Arkansas' offense will take the field first.

Found it kind of funny that when Kansas won the toss, the head official asked a Jayhawks player, "What do you want to do, defer?"

Pregame

Arkansas and Kansas both enter the game with 6-6 records. The Jayhawks are playing in their first bowl game since 2008, and the Razorbacks are playing in the postseason for the second straight year.

Sam Pittman's team has 82 players available for today's game, which is set to kick off at 4:30 p.m. on ESPN2.

There appear to be 54 scholarship players present, according to a pre-game check of the roster.

The temperature, as of 20 minutes before kickoff, is 61 degrees, and the sky is clear. The wind is blowing north at 13 mph.

Bowl coverage from Memphis

• Roles reversed in this year's bowl game for Arkansas

• How Arkansas and Kansas compare at each position

• Players are confident in Scherer calling defense in bowl game

• How to watch and listen to the Liberty Bowl, betting line and more

• Pittman fond of his brief stint at Kansas as O-line coach