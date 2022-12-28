Lobos push way into Top 25 poll

Richard Pitino took less than a day after his firing from Minnesota to jump at the chance to coach New Mexico. And like their second-year coach, the 22nd-ranked Lobos are moving fast.

New Mexico is one of three unbeaten teams left in Division I -- the others being No. 1 Purdue and No. 2 Connecticut. And the Lobos (12-0) will play their first games in more than eight years with a national ranking as part of this week's AP Top 25 schedule, starting tonight against Colorado State to open Mountain West Conference play followed by Saturday's trip to Wyoming.

The program was last ranked during the 2013-14 season.

"You want to get to the stage, to the big stage where people know who you are individually as well as your program," Pitino said Monday in an interview with The Associated Press. "It's no different than an upstart band, a young rapper, that's trying to go on tour to sell tickets by the show that he puts on, so he gets more recognition and opens more doors for them individually as well as the program.

"But if you go and lay an egg when it's time for the concert, then the attention, the fan support, the all-eyes-on-you goes away."

Pitino inherited a six-win team and his first squad went 13-19. But a win tonight would give the Lobos their second 13-0 start in program history (the other came in a school-record 17-0 start in 1967-68).

Success has come with the return of high-scoring guards Jamal Mashburn Jr. (16.8 points per game) and Jaelen House (16.4), and the addition of transfer big men Morris Udeze (17.5 points, 7.3 rebounds) from Wichita State and Josiah Allick (9.3, 8.2) from Missouri-Kansas City.

New Mexico has won by getting the ball inside. Only 10 Division I teams average fewer attempted three-pointers per game than the Lobos (15.9), who are taking 74% of their shots inside the arc.

That has also helped New Mexico get to the foul line -- a lot. The Lobos are second nationally by averaging 27.8 free throws, and they're No. 1 by making 20.4 of those per game.

"We've done a really good job of being mature about, let's just go where our bread is buttered and not fight it, not try to prove to people, 'I can do this,' " Pitino said. "No, let's put you in a position to be at the spots you need to be at to shoot the highest percentages."

As a result, New Mexico has climbed from No. 294 in KenPom's Division I rankings when Pitino took over to No. 66 as of Monday. And more progress could be ahead.

Purdue remained No. 1 in Monday's poll, marking the Boilermakers' third straight week at the top. Purdue (12-0, 2-0 Big Ten) hosts Florida A&M on Thursday, its final game before returning to league play next week.

