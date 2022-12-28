Madison County man charged in Capitol riot case must abide by gun, travel restrictions of federal court

A Hindsville man charged in the U.S. Capitol riot won't be allowed to possess firearms for hunting or to travel to other states without notifying pretrial services, a magistrate judge ruled Tuesday.

Brennen Cline Machacek is an insurance claims adjuster who travels to other states as part of his job, Justin Eisele, his attorney, said Tuesday during Machacek's first court appearance since his arrest on Dec. 20 in Fayetteville.

Machacek, 32, who is free on his own recognizance, participated via teleconference in the District of Columbia federal court hearing.

Machacek, a Marine Corps veteran, faces misdemeanor charges in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Sometimes, in the event of a tornado or hurricane, Machacek might have to travel a considerable distance for his job, Eisele told the judge.

"Being from Arkansas, he does hunt -- actually hunt," said Eisele. "So we ask the court, based on the unique circumstances of his case, his background, that the court not impose those two conditions."

Assistant U.S. Attorney Adam Michael Dreher asked that both of those conditions remain in place.

"I don't foresee this being an egregious case at all," said Dreher. "But at the same time, notification is probably the least restrictive means by which pretrial services can stay informed as to where Mr. Machacek is traveling to."

Dreher said he didn't know whether Machacek owns any guns, but he felt that he should be required to abide by the condition forbidding him to possess firearms until his case is resolved.

"I'm going to rule that both of those conditions stay in place," said Magistrate Judge Moxila Upadhyaya. "I don't think they are overly burdensome."

"With respect to the first condition, it is a simple notification, Mr. Eisele," she said. "So, Mr. Machacek, you are and should do what you need to do to work. You just need to notify pretrial."

His next status hearing is set for Feb. 7. Machacek has yet to enter a plea in the case, based on the federal court docket and Tuesday's hearing.

Machacek is restricted to travel within the Western District of Arkansas without having to notify pretrial services, according to the order setting conditions of his pretrial release.

The Capitol riot was an attempt by at least some people in the crowd to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and stop Congress from counting the electoral votes for Joe Biden's win over President Donald Trump.

The insurrection left four people dead, and police officer Brian D. Sicknick, who had been sprayed with a powerful chemical irritant, had two strokes and died the next day.

In connection with the events of Jan. 6, 2021, Machacek has been charged with:

• 18 U.S.C. § 1752(a)(1) -- Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority

• 18 U.S.C. § 1752(a)(2) -- Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building

• 40 U.S.C. § 5104(e)(2)(D) -- Violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds

• 40 U.S.C. § 5104(e)(2)(G) -- Parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building

Two other Arkansans were charged with the same crimes as Machacek, and both have entered guilty pleas to only one of the four charges after reaching agreements with prosecutors.

Robert Thomas Snow, 79, of Heber Springs and Jon Thomas Mott, 39, of Yellville both pleaded guilty to one count of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

Snow was sentenced to one year of probation and 60 hours of community service, which he apparently served with the Cleburne County Road Department. Mott's sentencing is scheduled for March 8.

Two other Arkansans are charged with felonies in connection to the Capitol riot.

Peter Francis Stager, 43, of Conway, is accused of using a flagpole to beat a police officer who was face down on the steps of the Capitol. Stager remains in the District of Columbia jail. He is the only Jan. 6 defendant from Arkansas still incarcerated. A plea hearing is scheduled for Stager on Feb. 16.

Richard "Bigo" Barnett, 62, of Gravette, faces several charges. Among other things, he's accused of carrying a stun gun into the Capitol and disrupting a Congressional proceeding. His trial is scheduled to begin Jan. 9.

Attorneys for Barnett filed a motion Thursday saying they were blindsided by an "eleventh hour surprise superseding indictment" that included an additional felony charge against him -- "civil disorder" in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 231(a)(3).

Federal prosecutors filed a response on Tuesday saying Barnett's attorneys shouldn't have been surprised since they all discussed the additional charge in a telephone conference on Dec. 19, and the new charge was mentioned in another motion filed that day.

"The defense raised no concerns about the timing of the superseding indictment or any pending deadlines," according to Tuesday's motion. "In fact, the defense affirmatively represented that they did not expect the addition of the civil disorder count to impact the case, explaining that their preferred strategy was to let the government 'over-punch.'"

Barnett's attorneys have asked the court to push the deadline for some pretrial filing to Jan. 3, which is one day before Barnett's pretrial hearing.

Two new attorneys have joined Barnett's legal team in recent days. His regular attorney, Joseph D. McBride, has had some medical issues.