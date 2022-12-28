• Will Ferrell has long been a Hollywood leading man, but the "Spirited" actor still recalls fondly the minor parts that helped him build his career. In a recent interview on "Hot Ones," the "Elf" star revisited his time on "Saturday Night Live," where he was a cast member from 1995 to 2002. Ferrell said it was the unassuming characters that helped spotlight his comedy chops. "I made a point to tell the writers, 'I don't care, cast me in a super-small part,' because some cast members took offense to that," he said. "I just made a point to say, 'I'll deliver a pizza in the scene' and, you know, if you need someone just because it's supportive. But it's also just an opportunity to potentially get a laugh." Ferrell thrived in main and supporting roles on "Saturday Night," easily becoming a scene-stealer. Among his memorable roles were Gene "More Cowbell" Frenkle and office worker Dale. Ferrell said he "just loved" being part of the ensemble, and he also spoke about his film "Spirited," now streaming on Apple TV+, in which he stars alongside Ryan Reynolds. Ferrell and Reynolds perform the musical number "Good Afternoon," which includes a tap dance routine. "Other steps you can learn at quarter-speed or half-speed, and then go full-speed," Ferrell said previously. "But tap, you have to go full-speed from the beginning to get that sound, there's no baby steps," he said. "We ended up enjoying it, but we really pushed ourselves in ways we never thought we could."

• President Joe Biden's proposed visit to Nagasaki is being arranged to coincide with the Group of Seven summit scheduled to be held in Hiroshima in May, according to several Japanese officials. Biden would be the first sitting U.S. president to visit Nagasaki. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida would accompany him. The two are reportedly keen to convey from the two atomic-bombed cities the importance of working toward a world without nuclear weapons. The U.S. side proposed the Nagasaki visit behind the scenes, and Washington and Tokyo are in discussions, the officials said. A final decision will be made after assessing the city's readiness to host such a visit and will take local sentiment into account. With Russian President Vladimir Putin threatening to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, a visit by the Japanese and U.S. leaders to Nagasaki and Hiroshima would be an opportunity to underline the threat and injustice of nuclear weapon usage. It would also serve as a symbol of the Japan-U.S. alliance, which was forged following World War II. Biden is known as a devout Catholic, and there are plans for him to offer a prayer at the bombed Urakami Cathedral in Nagasaki, the officials said. Biden and the other G7 leaders could also visit the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum. In 2016, President Barack Obama became the first sitting U.S. president to visit Hiroshima.