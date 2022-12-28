Walmart keeps top

stake in India firms

Walmart Inc. will remain the majority shareholder in both online marketplace Flipkart and its digital payments partner PhonePe as the Indian companies complete a split into separate firms.

Flipkart said in a news release that it and PhonePe, which it acquired in 2016, are now fully separate after starting a split in 2020. The move will let the companies develop their own strategies to make digital services accessible for more Indians, Flipkart said.

Sameer Nigam, PhonePe's founder and chief executive, said it and Flipkart each have a user base of more than 400 million. PhonePe's app lets users pay bills, shop and make other financial transactions online.

Nigam said PhonePe plans to invest in new businesses such as insurance, wealth management and lending.

Walmart bought a 77% stake in Flipkart for $16 billion in 2018 so it could create a digital marketplace that complied with India's strict regulations on foreign businesses.

Walmart competes with Amazon and Indian firm Reliance Industries for an e-commerce market expected to be worth $200 billion by 2027.

-- Serenah McKay

Tech sell-off leaves

Apple at 1½-year low

Apple shares fell to their lowest level since June 2021 on Tuesday, amid an ongoing selloff of big-tech stocks amplified by concerns over iPhone supply.

The shares ended the day at $130.03, down 1.4%, a third straight decline. They have traded between $128.72 and $182.94 over the past 52 weeks.

While Apple remains a modest outperformer for 2022, with a 27% decline that is narrower than the 33% drop of the Nasdaq 100 Index, it has lagged the tech-heavy gauge over the past month.

Recent weakness has come as production halts in a major iPhone plant in China contribute to a supply shortfall of Apple's flagship product.

Earlier on Tuesday, JPMorgan wrote that iPhone supply is "improving and inching slowly towards parity with demand," although it added that Apple is typically "much further along in reaching parity between iPhone demand and supply" at this time in the year.

-- Bloomberg News (WPNS)

State index off 1.37

to wrap up at 784.87

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Tuesday at 784.87, down 1.37.

Shares of Dillard's Inc. rose 2% to lead the index.

"After an early rally, stocks closed lower on Tuesday after news from China loosening Covid restrictions offset by Southwest Airlines cancelling more than half of their scheduled flights due a crippling winter storm sending investors to the sidelines," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.