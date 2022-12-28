No new narrative

MEMPHIS -- The Arkansas Razorbacks have seen this storyline before.

Eager team, playing in its first bowl in a long time with fewer opt-outs and transfers than its opponent, powers hungrily into the bowl season and gets another trophy.

That was University of Arkansas football last season, when the Hogs seized three trophy wins and romped over Penn State 24-10 to win the Outback Bowl.

Now all that excitement feels like it's in another camp.

The Kansas Jayhawks (6-6), playing in their first bowl game since the 2008 season, are rolling with the momentum of a rejuvenated fan base heading into today's 4:30 p.m. game against the Razorbacks (6-6) in the Liberty Bowl at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

Third-year Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman said he knows the Jayhawks are jacked up, but when a reporter suggested that, he replied, "So are we. Absolutely. We're motivated.

"Listen, Kansas is going to be ready because they've got a great football coach. Coach [Lance] Leipold's a freaking great football coach. They're excited.

"They're going to be ready. But, hell, two teams can be excited. I know we are, so I know they will be. Shoot, they should be. That's kind of like last year with us. It'd been a minute since we'd been out there. But I can promise you, we'll be ready to play."

The Razorbacks, aiming to win back-to-back bowl games for the first time since Bret Bielema teams took the Texas Bowl over Texas and the Liberty Bowl over Kansas State in 2014-15, will be the designated home team today, but they will be wearing white.

Leipold, the Jayhawks' second-year coach, said he knows about the old adage of picking postseason games based on "who wants to be there" the most.

"I've heard the same thing as well," Leipold said, shortly after Pittman's appearance at Tuesday's final news conference. "I know our guys want to be here, and I know our guys want an opportunity to play, especially our upperclassmen and guys who have been through a lot. They've had three head coaches, five to eight position coaches and crazy stuff that you know no young man ever thought he signed up for when he went to college.

"I know they're going to be excited to play, but at the same time I wouldn't underestimate Coach Pittman's use of motivation in finding ways to get his team ready to play, as well. I just want to make sure we play with great enthusiasm and finish this year out right."

The Razorbacks are slight betting favorites, though that line has trickled down as more and more Arkansas players hit the transfer portal. The Hogs will be without eight starters, including All-American linebacker Drew Sanders, junior receiver Jadon Haselwood and center Ricky Stromberg, who have all declared for the NFL Draft. Additionally, linebacker Bumper Pool is out following hip surgery and four other starters have left via the transfer portal.

"I told them the other day, this isn't the new Arkansas team, this is just Arkansas," Pittman said. "Everybody that's here has been on our team all year.

"It's our team. We're not making any excuses, none. We've got enough good players on our football team that we can go out and win a football game, and that's the expectation we have and the players have."

The Razorbacks can see how Kansas' ride in 2022 was parallel to their own last season.

"I mean not too long ago we were in them same shoes," defensive back Simeon Blair said. "We still have guys in this locker room who were around on those teams, who were very hungry, so we know what to expect. Because we knew how it felt when we went out there and we played in our first bowl game."

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson said both teams are treating the Liberty Bowl as their own Super Bowl.

"I mean each and every day we're coming out with a chip on our shoulder," he said. "We want to send the seniors out the right way, guys that are not going to play any more. So send those guys out on a positive note, and they can always reflect back and tell the story that we won two bowl games and just being able to have that momentum and that drive going into the offseason for this program."

Arkansas offensive tackle Dalton Wagner, capping off a sixth season with his 40th career start, was asked about Kansas having the juice.

"Yeah, absolutely. ... It's a reverse of last year, although I think that we're not going to have an issue with the juice," Wagner said.

Arkansas tight end Hudson Henry said he expects the Jayhawks to play hard and fast.

"They had a good year, so they're going to be hungry, because this is the first bowl game they've had since 2008." he said. "But we're also hungry as well. This is our third bowl game in three years, and we're just as excited. We want to match their intensity, if not over-match it."

Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels was asked about the energy he's sensed from long-suffering Jayhawk football fans.

"It's definitely through the roof," he said. "This is the opportunity that a lot of Kansas teams in the last decade haven't gotten the chance to do.

"Everybody knows the SEC is one of the best football conferences in the nation. So for us to play an SEC team, it allows us to show the world what we can do on this level.

"I'm hoping to show everybody that this isn't the same Kansas football that everybody's heard about or has talked about in the past. We're a different team and we're going to show the world what we can do."

There are other similarities between the programs.

Both were ranked early in the season. Arkansas reached as high as No. 10 after its second 3-0 start in a row. The Jayhawks opened 5-0 for the first time since 2009 and reached No. 19 in the Associated Press poll, their first ranking in 675 weeks. Kansas stayed in the poll two weeks before falling 38-31 at home to TCU, which advanced to its first College Football Playoff this season.

The Jayhawks hit a snag after Daniels missed four games with a shoulder injury, but they crunched No. 19 Oklahoma State 37-16 on Nov. 5 to snap a streak of 44 losses against ranked teams and earn their bowl eligibility.

There are also common factors for the programs, such as dual-threat quarterbacks in Jefferson and Daniels fronted by veteran offensive fronts and backed by 1,000-yard rushers.

Jefferson has 2,871 total yards, including 510 rushing, with 29 total touchdowns. Daniels has 1,874 total yards, including 404 rushing, and 19 touchdowns. He suffered only 32 lost rushing yards via sacks, while Jefferson had 175 such yards.

Arkansas' Raheim Sanders, who had a two-touchdown effort in last season's Outback Bowl win over Penn State, amassed 1,426 rushing yards -- the fourth-highest total in a single season for the Razorbacks -- and 10 touchdowns. Devin Neal ran for 1,061 yards and nine touchdowns to lead the Jayhawks.