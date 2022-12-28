North Little Rock police arrest teen suspect in November homicide

North Little Rock police and U.S. marshals on Wednesday arrested a teenager who is being charged as an adult in a November killing, according to a news release.

Sean Williams, 16, of North Little Rock faces a first-degree murder charge in the Nov. 21 shooting death of Chris Moore, 33. The shooting took place at the Hemlock Courts apartments at 400 N. Palm St., North Little Rock, about 1 3/4 miles east-northeast of the Interstate 30 overpass of Broadway, and about a mile north of the Arkansas River.

Police identified Williams as a suspect in the days after the slaying. He was 15 at the time.

It was not clear from Wednesday's news release where Williams was arrested. No further information about the circumstances of the homicide were provided Wednesday.



