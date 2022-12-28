TENNIS

Djokovic back in Australia

Novak Djokovic has arrived in Australia almost a year after he was deported over his stance against covid-19 vaccination, Tennis Australia confirmed Wednesday. Djokovic will open his 2023 campaign in Adelaide as he prepares for a shot at a 10th Australian Open title. The 21-time major winner has been granted a visa by the Australian government and is listed to play at the Adelaide International, which starts Sunday. The 35-year-old Serb arrived in Adelaide on Tuesday night, the governing body confirmed. The Australian Open runs from Jan. 16-29 in Melbourne.

BASEBALL

Rangers, Eovaldi reach deal

Veteran right-hander and Texas native Nathan Eovaldi has agreed to a two-year contract with the Texas Rangers that includes a vesting option for an additional season, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Tuesday night on condition of anonymity because the deal was not finalized and the club had not announced the move. Eovaldi, who was born in Houston, has pitched for five teams over 11 big league seasons. He spent the past 41/2 seasons with the Boston Red Sox. He was 6-3 with a 3.87 ERA in 20 starts in 2022, after an All-Star season in 2021 when he was 11-9 with a 3.75 ERA in 32 starts.

Mets re-sign Ottavino

The New York Mets re-signed reliever Adam Ottavino to a two-year contract on Tuesday, bringing back a top setup man for All-Star closer Edwin Diaz. Ottavino's deal includes a player option for 2024. He became a free agent after going 6-3 with a 2.06 ERA and three saves in 66 appearances last season, his first with his hometown Mets. The 37-year-old right-hander, who grew up in Brooklyn, tied for seventh in the National League with 19 holds and held right-handed hitters to a .161 batting average. Using his sweeping slider, he finished with 79 strikeouts and 16 walks in 652/3 innings to help the Mets reach the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Ottavino joins veteran right-hander David Robertson and lefty Brooks Raley in the back of a Mets bullpen anchored by Diaz. Robertson agreed to a $10 million, one-year contract, Raley was acquired from Tampa Bay in a trade and Diaz was re-signed to a $102 million, five-year deal. Right-hander Drew Smith also returns. Ottavino is 38-34 with a 3.44 ERA and 33 saves in 12 major league seasons with the Cardinals, Rockies, Yankees, Red Sox and Mets.

Pirates give Hill a contract

Rich Hill has agreed to a one-year contract with Pittsburgh, giving the Pirates another veteran arm for their rotation, according to a person familiar with the deal. Hill, a Boston native who turns 43 in March, went 8-7 with a 4.27 ERA in 26 starts for the Red Sox this year. Pittsburgh went 62-100 this year, its fourth consecutive losing season. It finished with a 4.66 team ERA, good for 26th in the majors. Hill joins a growing list of new faces with the Pirates. Carlos Santana, a first baseman and designated hitter, signed with the team in free agency, and first baseman Ji-Man Choi was acquired in a trade with Tampa Bay. Catcher Austin Hedges and right-hander Vince Velasquez also agreed to free agent contracts. Hill made his big league debut with the Chicago Cubs in 2005. Pittsburgh will be his 12th major league team. The 6-5 left-hander, known for his curveball, is 82-59 with a 3.85 ERA in 350 career appearances, including 221 starts.

FOOTBALL

Packers' lineman heads to IR

Green Bay has placed defensive lineman Dean Lowry on injured reserve after a calf issue caused him to leave the Packers' 26-20 victory at Miami on Sunday. The move will end Lowry's streak of 101 consecutive regular-season games played. Lowry, a 2016 fourth-round pick from Northwestern, started 12 games this season and had 43 tackles to rank second among Packers defensive linemen. Lowry had a career-high five sacks last season, but had only half a sack this season. The loss of Lowry should result in more playing time for rookie first-round pick Devonte Wyatt, a Georgia defensive lineman who was selected 28th overall in this year's draft. Wyatt played a season-high 24 defensive snaps in the Dolphins game.

'Huskers lose edge rusher

Nebraska edge rusher Garrett Nelson will declare for the NFL Draft instead of returning for a fifth season with the Cornhuskers under new Coach Matt Rhule. Nelson, who made the announcement on Twitter on Tuesday, is the most productive defensive player on the 2022 team to leave since Rhule was named coach a month ago. Nelson finished the season with 65 tackles, including a career-high 11 against Rutgers, and had 51/2 sacks and nine tackles for loss. He was voted to The Associated Press All-Big Ten second team. Nelson started the last 32 games at Nebraska and ended his career with 167 tackles, 121/2 sacks and 26 tackles for loss in 43 games.

HOCKEY

Blues' Krug out 6 weeks

St. Louis Blues defenseman Torey Krug was placed on injured reserve Tuesday with a lower-body injury and will be re-evaluated in six weeks. Krug, 31, has five goals and 12 assists in 31 games this season, his third with St. Louis. He will be a long-term IR exception to the salary cap. The Blues recalled 22-year-old defenseman Tyler Tucker from the team's AHL affiliate in Springfield, where he has one goal and 12 assists this season. He has played in four games with the Blues this year, serving five penalty minutes.