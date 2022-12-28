Other Days

100 years ago

Dec. 28, 1922

VAN BUREN -- The Arkansas Zinc and Smelter Corporation, located here, which has been closed for the past two years on account of a strike, has been sold to William Layon of St. Louis, Mo. The plant will reopen about April 1, it is said. Mr. Layon has closed contracts with the Clear Creek Oil and Gas Company and the Twin City Pipe Line Company for gas for a period of five years. A force of workmen will be put to work within the next few days rebuilding the plant.

50 years ago

Dec. 28, 1972

• The Little Rock Board of Directors will consider a proposed ordinance Tuesday night to levy a $1 "use and service charge" on each airplane passenger whose flight originates at Adams Field. ... Robert M. Crisp Sr., the airport manager, told the Board Wednesday that development of Adams Field "has only just begun," and the Commission will need revenues from the proposed charge to help pay for further development. ... According to the proposed ordinance, revenue from the charge would be used only for capital improvements. Crisp has estimated that the fee would produce about $300,000 a year.

25 years ago

Dec. 28, 1997

FORT SMITH -- Some city officials are calling for fixed routes for city buses. Residents now must make an appointment 24 hours in advance for rides to a specified destination. The door-to-door service costs $1 each way. Mayor Ray Baker advocates fixed routes and has asked city officials to begin planning a transition. ... After decades without a transit system, Fort Smith instituted a demand-response bus system in June 1996 with five 20-passenger handicapped-accessible buses. Last August, the city took over the operation from a private contractor. Although many residents appreciate the service, they have complained of lengthy rides and long waits for buses, Baker said. ... The city has appropriated $790,310 this year for the transit system. It estimates ridership for 1998 will rise to nearly 100,000 passengers, up from an estimated 71,000 this year.

10 years ago

Dec. 28, 2012

• The 120 rooms at the Courtyard by Marriott in downtown Little Rock are filled with people seeking shelter after Tuesday night's winter storm left many in central Arkansas without electricity. But most of the hotel's staff are struggling to get to work because the icy roads have made traveling difficult and risky. So assistant manager Chris Rule is going out three times in the morning -- 4, 7 and 9 a.m. -- to pick up his employees. At 3, 5 and 6 p.m. -- he takes them back to their homes. ... Many hotels in the Little Rock area are booked to capacity and short-staffed after heavy snow and ice Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning left many without power and the roads slippery.