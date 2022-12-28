OPINION | FRONT BURNER: Poblanos broiled with spice, rubbed chicken





You may be thinking, "Poblano peppers, again? Doesn't this woman eat anything else!?"

I do, but I also eat a lot of peppers. Sweet peppers, hot(ish) peppers and those in between like poblanos. They're one of the few "vegetables" (technically, peppers are fruits) my husband and I both like. So yes, we eat them a lot.

In this recipe, which I adapted from Better Homes & Gardens, the poblanos are broiled and combined with a fragrant spiced chicken for a simple, yet flavorful taco filling.

Both the chicken and the peppers cook quickly under the broiler (but not at the same time) so this recipe can be on the table in under an hour, making it ideal for a weeknight.

If tacos aren't your thing, you could serve the mixture over rice or with roasted potatoes (sweet or regular). Leftovers are excellent re-heated with a blanket of cheese on top.

Spice-Rubbed Chicken and Poblano Tacos

1 pound poblano peppers

4 cloves garlic, unpeeled

3 tablespoons vegetable oil, divided use

1 tablespoon chile powder (I used a six-chile blend)

2 teaspoons crushed or ground cumin seeds

Salt

1 ¼ pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts or thighs (I used breast cutlets)

½ cup heavy cream

Corn or flour tortillas, warmed, for serving

Salsa verde, for serving, optional

Heat broiler.

Cut the top off each pepper to remove the stem, and then cut each pepper in half lengthwise. Remove the seeds and cores. Arrange peppers, skin side up, on a foil-lined baking pan or broiler pan. Add the garlic cloves (don't peel or smash them). Drizzle everything with 1 tablespoon of the oil. Broil about 4 inches from heat for 8 to 10 minutes or until pepper skins are blackened. Remove peppers from oven, but leave broiler on. Pull up the corners of the foil to create a tent and set the peppers and garlic aside.

In a medium bowl, combine the remaining vegetable oil, the chile powder, cumin and ½ teaspoon salt. Mix well. Add the chicken and mix until chicken is thoroughly coated in seasoned oil.

Arrange chicken in a single layer in a large cast-iron skillet (or other broiler-safe baking pan). Broil 4 inches from heat for 8 to 12 minutes, flipping halfway through, or until chicken reaches an internal temperature of 165 degrees.

Remove chicken to a plate; tent with foil to keep warm. Add the heavy cream to the skillet. Slip the skins off the peppers and cut them into bite-size pieces. Squeeze the garlic from its papery husks and thinly slice each clove. Add the peppers and garlic to the skillet with the cream. Season with ¼ to ½ teaspoon salt and mix well. Place skillet under broiler for 2 to 3 minutes or until cream is thickened and bubbly.

Meanwhile, thinly slice the chicken. Add the chicken to the peppers and garlic. Serve immediately in warm tortillas and top with salsa verde, if desired.

Makes enough filling for about 8 (6- to 8-inch) tacos.

Recipe adapted from Better Homes & Gardens



