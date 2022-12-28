PREP BASKETBALL: Early adjustments help Gravette’s girls to enjoy 49-30 victory over Life Way Christian

GRAVETTE -- It didn't take Will Pittman long to realize Gravette's girls needed to make some early adjustments Tuesday afternoon against Life Way Christian.

The Lady Lions' first problem came when junior forward Dalacie Wishon picked up two fouls before the first minute elapsed. The second one was Halle Moseley, Life Way's 6-foot-2 post who made her presence inside known with 10 blocked shots.

Gravette, however, made its adjustments work and came away with a 49-30 victory during the opening round of its Christmas Classic in Lion Arena.

"Defensively, that had a big impact on us because Dalacie sets the tone of our 1-3-1," Pittman said. "It definitely put us in a tough spot. She would have also been playing the soft spot on offense.

"But we had subs come in and do a good job. Ella Moorman, Gabby Bates and Gracie Moffitt gave us great minutes when we needed them. And we didn't really have a dropoff with them. They came in and did a great job defensively."

Wishon left the game with no score, and another foul by Gravette (7-4) moments later allowed Moseley to hit a free throw and give Life Way (8-7) a 1-0 lead. The Lady Lions, however, scored the next 10 points -- 6 on a pair of 3-pointers by Alexa Parker -- and eventually owned a 14-3 lead after one quarter.

The Lady Warriors, however, started the second quarter with a 10-3 run and cut the gap to 17-13 on Moseley's bucket with 3:24 before halftime. Life Way kept things close through the rest of the second and third quarters until Gravette used the fourth quarter to go on a 17-3 run and pull away.

"It took us a while to get going," Pittman said. "They've got the big girl inside, and she alters a lot of shots. It just took us a little while to learn how to attack it.

"I thought Keeley Elsea got us started in the second half. We got the ball to her at the high post, and she started attacking. We pulled the big girl out, then we were able to drop the ball to the offside and get a few easy buckets. We just weren't aggressive enough in the first half, and in the second half we were a lot more aggressive."

Parker finished with 18 points to lead Gravette, which will play in a 7 p.m. semifinal game today against either Dardanelle or Jay, Okla. Moseley finished with 16 points for Life Way.