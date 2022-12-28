Pulaski County inmate found dead

A man being held in the Pulaski County jail was found dead Monday morning, according to a news release from the county sheriff's office.

A deputy distributing meals to prisoners around 11:39 a.m. noticed that Timothy Slade, 53, of North Little Rock, was unresponsive and alone in his cell, the release says.

Medical personnel from the jail and paramedics responded, and Slade was pronounced dead. No information was given in the release about what caused Slade's death.

The sheriff's office Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the circumstances of Slade's death, and his body was sent to the state medical examiner's office for an autopsy, the release says.

Slade was jailed Oct. 12, 2021, on a warrant for his arrest on a charge of failing to register as a sex offender. The Arkansas Department of Public Safety's sex offender registry shows Slade had been convicted of second-degree sexual assault.