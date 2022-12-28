Rohingya survive perilous ocean voyage

PIDIE, Indonesia -- At least 26 Rohingya Muslims have died in dire conditions during a month at sea while making a dangerous voyage from Burma that brought scores of others to safety in Indonesia, a U.N. agency said Tuesday, adding there will likely be more.

Exhausted women and children were among 185 people who disembarked from a rickety wooden boat Monday in a coastal village in Aceh's Pidie district, authorities said.

"They are very weak because of dehydration and exhaustion after weeks at sea," said local Police Chief Fauzi, who goes by a single name.

The U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees said survivors told the agency that 26 people died during the long journey.

Burma is often called Myanmar, a name that military authorities adopted in 1989. Some nations, such as the United States and Britain, have refused to adopt the name change.

According to the refugee agency, more than 2,000 people are reported to have taken risky sea journeys in the Andaman Sea and the Bay of Bengal this year, and nearly 200 have reportedly died.

The U.N. agency has also received unconfirmed reports of an additional boat carrying some 180 people that is still missing, with all passengers presumed dead.

"In the absence of an immediate, resourceful, and coordinated response by regional governments to help Rohingya refugees still aboard imperiled vessels, lives may be lost," Amnesty International Indonesia Executive Director Usman Hamid said in an statement. "This is unacceptable."

Chris Lewa, the director of the Arakan Project, which works in support of Burma's Rohingya, said the latest arrivals were among five groups of Rohingya who had left refugee camps in the Cox's Bazar district in Bangladesh by smaller boats to avoid detection by local coast guards before they were transferred onto five larger boats for their respective journeys.

More than 1 million Rohingya refugees have fled to Bangladesh from Burma over several decades, including about 740,000 who crossed the border starting in August 2017, when the Burma military launched a brutal crackdown.

Burma's security forces were accused of mass rapes, killings and torching thousands of homes, and international courts are reviewing charges of genocide against them.

Malaysia has been a common destination for many of the refugees arriving by boat, but they also have been detained in the country. Engine troubles make others seek safety in Aceh province in Indonesia, on the way to Malaysia.

The U.N. refugee agency praised authorities and Indonesia's local community who brought ashore more than 200 desperate Rohingya, many of whom were in need of urgent medical attention.

Indonesian fishermen and local authorities rescued and disembarked two groups, 58 Sunday and 174 Monday, said Ann Maymann, U.N. refugee representative in Indonesia.

Information for this article was contributed by Grant Peck of The Associated Press.

Ethnic Rohingya people sit inside a military truck upon arrival at a temporary shelter after their boat landed in Pidie, Aceh province, Indonesia, Monday, Dec. 26, 2022. A second group in two days of weak and exhausted Rohingya Muslims landed on a beach in Indonesia's northernmost province of Aceh on Monday after weeks at sea, officials said. (AP Photo/Rahmat Mirza)



Ethnic Rohingya men line up as they wait for a registration process by UNHCR at a temporary shelter in Pidie, Aceh province, Indonesia, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. The United Nations agency is seeking information about the voyage of over 100 Rohingya Muslim refugees who landed on an Indonesian beach this week, and warned Tuesday that there will likely be more. (AP Photo/Rahmat Mirza)



IOM and UNHCR workers take photographs of an ethnic Rohingya man as others wait for their turn to be registered at a temporary shelter in Pidie, Aceh province, Indonesia, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. The United Nations agency is seeking information about the voyage of over 100 Rohingya Muslim refugees who landed on an Indonesian beach this week, and warned Tuesday that there will likely be more. (AP Photo/Rahmat Mirza)

