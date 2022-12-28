Sanders taps Walther to remain as Finance and Administration secretary





Gov.-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders plans to reappoint Larry Walther as the Secretary of the Department of Finance and Administration.

Sanders announced her intention to reappoint Walther, 76, in a news release on Wednesday. She cited his innovation while in the office as the reason she plans to reappoint him.

“Larry Walther has devotedly offered his talents and expertise to his state and country for almost two decades, and I am fortunate that he has agreed to remain as secretary of our state’s Department of Finance and Administration,” Sanders said in the release.

“As secretary, Larry has been an innovator at making government more efficient and available to our citizens, items that I applaud," she said. "He is going to be a critical partner in my efforts to make our state government lean and efficient and responsibly phase out the state income tax.”

Outgoing Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Walther's appointment as the state's chief fiscal officer and director of the Department of Finance Administration in 2015.

Walther led the effort to move as many revenue office-related services online as possible and helped Arkansas become one of the first states in the country to make online vehicle registration available to residents, according to the release.