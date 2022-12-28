Sanders will nominate Putnam as Department of Human Services secretary

Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Tuesday said she will nominate Kristi Putnam as secretary of the Department of Human Services and announced several others who will fill leadership roles within the agency.

Sanders said she will appoint Mischa Martin as deputy director of Youth and Families, Janet Mann as deputy director of Health and state Medicaid director, and Mark White as chief of staff.

"Kristi and I share a vision for bold reforms that support our neighbors in need, care for our most vulnerable, protect children in foster care, and ensure Arkansans are not trapped in a lifetime of poverty," the governor-elect said in a news release. "With thousands of employees working in every county of Arkansas, I wanted strong leaders with big hearts and records of innovative initiatives to tackle the challenging issues this department faces, which is why I am thrilled to have Mischa, Janet and Mark joining our new secretary."

Putnam, 51, said she is excited about the opportunity.

"We will protect our fellow citizens while prioritizing reforms and identifying efficiencies and taxpayer savings, which is what I have done throughout my career," she said in the news release. "I strongly believe that access and opportunity empower people to live their best lives. The governor-elect has great plans to unleash opportunity for all Arkansans, and I cannot wait to get to work alongside her and this team at DHS."

She has more than 20 years of public service, including serving as deputy secretary of Kentucky's Cabinet for Health and Family Services. Putnam oversaw cross-cabinet reforms in health policy, human services delivery system design, workforce strategies, and child welfare improvements while leading an organization with more than 8,000 employees and a budget exceeding $14 billion.

Putnam most recently served as the chief people officer for AppHarvest, a publicly traded agriculture tech startup in Kentucky. Prior to joining AppHarvest, Putnam co-founded Connecting the Dots Policy Solutions, which provided policy guidance for the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, the Kentucky House of Representatives, the state of Arkansas and several other health plans.

Martin, 40, currently serves as the director of Children and Family Services under current Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who is completing his second four-year-term as Arkansas governor. She joined the Department of Human Services in 2008 and was named deputy counsel in 2015 before serving as assistant director of compliance and monitoring for the Division of Developmental Disabilities Services.

Martin moved to the Division of Children and Family Services in 2016 where she served as interim director for several months before being named director.

In the spring of 2016, the Arkansas foster care system was experiencing a crisis that peaked with more than 5,200 children in foster care, according to an annual legislative report. The Division of Children and Family Services implemented strategies with the goal of reducing the number of children in foster care to between 4,200 and 4,400 from 2019 and 2020.

The department reached that goal, but the covid 19 pandemic eventually ended the trend by slowing the number of children being discharged from state care.

The legislative report showed that by 2021 there were 3,247 entries into care and 2,791 discharges, compared with the 3,236 entries into care and 3,361 discharges in 2019.

Martin told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette last month the increased number of children in foster care during the pandemic wasn't due to an increase in entries but to a delay in discharges because of services being shut down and staff turnover.

"You had things like court services, drug courts, substance abuse programs all being shut down during the pandemic," she said.

Attempts by the Democrat-Gazette to reach Martin on Tuesday afternoon were unsuccessful.

Mann, 54, served as director of the Division of Medical Services overseeing the Medicaid operations before the the covid-19 public health emergency through April 2021. She also served as the department's chief financial officer in 2017.

White, 49, has served as secretary of the Arkansas Department of Human Services since October. He joined the agency in 2013 and has served in various capacities, which included working in the secretary's office, the chief counsel's office, and the Division of Aging, Adult and Behavioral Health Services.

Hutchinson also appointed White to the governor's transformation advisory board, which helped lay the groundwork for the reorganization of state government that culminated in the Transformation and Efficiencies Act of 2019.