Southwest cancellations continue; majority of Clinton Airport flights grounded





The slew of flight cancellations by Southwest Airlines across the country continued Wednesday, with more than 2,500 flights grounded.

In Arkansas, the majority of flights out of Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field in Little Rock have been cancelled.

According to airview.com, there were eight Southwest flights scheduled to depart the airport on Wednesday.

As of 11 a.m., only three of those flights weren't cancelled. Two flights - 8504 and 1278 - are to Dallas, and the third - 2222 - is destined for St. Louis.

On Tuesday, Southwest canceled more than 2,500 flights after canceling some 2,900 on Monday.

Southwest apologized Tuesday for the disruptions, saying that, while it was fully staffed for the holiday, 23 of its 25 top airports were affected by the storm that left record snow totals in the Midwest.

Southwest CEO Bob Jordan, in a 2 minute and 40 second video released Tuesday, said he was "truly sorry" for what was happening.

"Here's why this giant puzzle is taking us several days to solve. Southwest is the largest carrier in the country, not only because of our value and our values, but because we build our flight schedule around communities, not hubs," Jordan said. "Our network is highly complex and the operation of the airline counts on all the pieces, especially aircraft and crews remaining in motion to where they're planned to go.

"With our large fleet of airplanes and flight crews out of position in dozens of locations, and after days of trying to operate as much of our full schedule across the busy holiday weekend, we reached a decision point to significantly reduce our flying to catch up."

Jordan said the airline's plan for the next few days is to fly a reduced schedule and reposition people and planes, and that it was "optimistic to be back on track before next week."

Jordan said he had spoken with Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg earlier in the day to "continue the discussions we've been having with the DOT through the holiday - sharing all the things that we're doing to make things right for our customers."

In an interview on CNN, Buttigieg called Southwest's debacle a "meltdown."

"This is an unacceptable situation," Buttigieg said. "You look at the number of passengers who are stranded, you look at how hard it is to even get somebody on the phone to address it. From what I can tell, Southwest is unable to locate even where their own crews are, let alone passengers, let alone baggage."

He added: "You’ve got a company here that’s got a lot of cleaning up to do."

According to CNN, airlines including United and American have placed caps on prices in some places in order to help stranded Southwest flyers.