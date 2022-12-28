Southwest cancels 2,500 flights today





Southwest Airlines canceled nearly two-thirds of its flights Tuesday, remaining hobbled by the winter storm from which most major rivals appeared to recover.

Also drawing regulatory scrutiny, the chaos is expected to prove costly to the airline, with Citi analysts estimating the losses will shave 3-5% from Southwest's fourth-quarter earnings. There's a reputational cost as well, with angry travelers stranded over the holiday season and the airline having to apologize, much as it did in a similar collapse after storms in October 2021.

Southwest canceled more than 2,500 flights Tuesday, after canceling some 2,900 -- or 71% of its schedule -- on Monday and 42% of its schedule Sunday, according to tracker FlightAware.com. By late Tuesday, the carrier had canceled another roughly 2,500 flights scheduled for today, amounting to nearly 99% of domestic flights being scrapped for the day.

Arkansas was also affected by Southwest's problems. At Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field in Little Rock, five scheduled departures and five arrivals were canceled Tuesday.

At press time one flight, 2222 from Denver, was delayed by about an hour. Its connecting flight to St. Louis was also delayed. Another departure, 1278 to Dallas, was also delayed from 12:10 p.m. to 4:35 p.m.

An airport spokesman said that from Thursday through Tuesday, there had been 18 canceled departing Southwest flights and 11 canceled arriving flights.

Southwest does not operate at the Northwest Arkansas National Airport in Highfill.

Its overall performance left Southwest as an outlier in the industry, with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and JetBlue Airways reporting no more than 2% of flights being canceled Tuesday. All told, Southwest accounted for 86% of canceled domestic flights Tuesday, drawing the attention of U.S. regulators amid a days-long meltdown of holiday air travel that began with a winter storm late last week.

The U.S. Department of Transportation said it was concerned by Southwest's "unacceptable" rate of cancellations and will investigate reports of lacking customer service.

"We expect Southwest to call out the impact as it was worse than the industry and likely hurt earnings more than a 'normal' storm," Cowen analysts led by Helane Becker said in a research note Tuesday. "Southwest had the worst performance in the group," while rivals had manageable cancellations and "appear to have recovered" in time to get travelers home.

President Joe Biden tweeted that his administration was "working to ensure airlines are held accountable." Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg also said in a tweet that he is monitoring the situation. "I'm tracking closely & will have more to say about this tomorrow," Buttigieg tweeted Tuesday just after midnight.

Southwest CEO Bob Jordan called the storm "the largest-scale event that I've ever seen" in an interview Monday with the Wall Street Journal. He said Southwest plans to operate about one-third of its typical schedule in the coming days to allow crews to get into the correct positions.

The Transportation Department said the agency will examine whether the cancellations were controllable and if the company is complying with its customer service plan.

Southwest apologized Tuesday for the disruptions, saying that although the airline was fully staffed for the holiday, 23 of its 25 top airports were affected by the storm that left record snow totals in the Midwest. The airline is the biggest carrier serving Buffalo, N.Y., the hardest-hit urban area in the storm's path.

"With consecutive days of extreme winter weather across our network behind us, continuing challenges are impacting our customers and employees in a significant way that is unacceptable," the airline said in a statement.

The storm "forced daily changes to our flight schedule at a volume and magnitude that still has the tools our teams use to recover the airline operating at capacity," the company said.





Travelers took to Twitter to vent about the turmoil, whose arrival in the midst of a busy holiday punctuated a dismal year for the U.S. airline industry. With Southwest's stock down roughly 16% this year, the stock is headed toward a third straight annual decline, the worst such run since a similar stretch that ended in 2008.





Unlike competitors that use a so-called hub-and-spoke system to funnel passengers to large airports, Southwest is focused on point-to-point service, flying the same aircraft -- Boeing 737s -- on trips that may hopscotch around the U.S. The storm hit Southwest hard in Denver and Chicago, where it has large operations, according to company spokesman Chris Perry.

While that accounted for part of its cancellations, FlightAware data also showed struggles in cities where Southwest has other major operations, including Dallas, Phoenix and Las Vegas.

Ryan Green, Southwest's chief commercial officer, told the Wall Street Journal the airline is taking steps such as covering customers' reasonable travel costs -- including hotels, rental cars and tickets on other airlines -- and will be communicating its expense-reimbursement process for customers.

People whose flights have been canceled are entitled to refunds if they opt not to travel, Green was quoted as saying.

The tumult evoked memories of other tie-ups at Southwest and elsewhere. Southwest blamed a worker shortage, an air-traffic control interruption and bad weather for a four-day disruption that erased 3,100 flights in late 2021.

In 2007, JetBlue cut 1,102 flights over six days -- almost a third of its schedule -- after a Valentine's Day ice storm.

Information for this report was contributed by Justin George, Rachel Lerman and Hannah Sampson of The Washington Post; Leah Nylen and Ryan Beene of Bloomberg News (WPNS); and Daniel McFadin of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.









Gallery: Travelers across U.S., Dec. 28, 2022







