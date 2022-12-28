Teen held in assault on officers

HOT SPRINGS -- A teenage girl was arrested on multiple felony charges Christmas night after police said she took her mother's SUV without permission and then assaulted several Hot Springs police officers.

Jnae Rachelle Davies, 18, of Hot Springs was taken into custody shortly before 9:30 p.m. Sunday and charged with two counts of second-degree battery, two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and obstructing governmental operations.

Davies remained in custody Tuesday in lieu of a $14,500 bond and was set to appear today in Garland County District Court.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Hot Springs police Officer Jacob Palmer responded to a residence in the 600 block of Fourth Street regarding the unauthorized use of a silver 2020 Ford Explorer and arrived to find the SUV in the driveway.

Palmer spoke to the registered owner of the vehicle, 47, who stated her daughter, identified as Davies, was in the vehicle and "needed to get out," police said. Palmer approached the vehicle and asked Davies her name but she refused to tell him, stating her name was "No Name," police said.

Officer Joel Crook opened the driver's side door, but Davies moved over to the passenger side, police said. Palmer approached the passenger side and asked Davies to exit the vehicle, but she refused, police said.

Palmer attempted "to gain Davies' cooperation by force," but she began to kick multiple times and became disorderly, he said. Palmer and Officer Nicolas Cato grabbed Davies' legs, pulled her from the vehicle, got her on the ground and placed her in custody, police said.

After she was subdued, Palmer noticed he had a cut on his right finger and Cato noted Davies had spit on his face and mouth, police said. While she was in custody, Davies began to spit on other officers at the scene, police said.

While Davies was being placed in the back of a unit, she allegedly kicked Sgt. Joey Williams in the right hand, police said.