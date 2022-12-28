Three killed, two injured in crashes on Arkansas roads

Three people died and two more were hurt in wrecks on Arkansas roads from Saturday to Tuesday morning, according to preliminary fatality reports from law enforcement agencies.

Bobbie Nooner, 29, of Little Rock, died around 4:10 a.m. Saturday when the 2013 Chrysler 300 she was driving on Chicot Road in Little Rock left the road and struck a tree and then a semi-tractor trailer parked on the side of the road, according to a report by police in that city.

Arthur Moore, 45, of West Memphis, was killed when the 2006 Chevrolet he was driving veered off Elizabeth Lane in West Memphis and overturned around 11 p.m. Monday, according to a report by West Memphis police.

David McClellan, 51, of El Dorado, died just after 7 a.m. Tuesday when a 2018 Dodge Ram that was eastbound on U.S. 82 near Magnolia veered into the opposite lane of traffic, according to a report by the Arkansas State Police.

The Dodge struck the 2002 Porsche that McClellan was driving and a second Dodge Ram driven by George Critton Jr., 47, of Magnolia, injuring Critton, the report says. The driver of the eastbound Dodge, Christopher Wilson, 35, of Hope, was also hurt in the collision, according to the report.

Police investigating each of the crashes reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.