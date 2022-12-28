Too much campaigning

PITTSBURGH POST-GAZETTE

The moment one election cycle ends, we begin focusing on the next. These extended campaigns lead to increased partisanship, distrust and anxiety.

In Mexico, a law stipulates that campaigns start 90 days before the election, with an additional 60-day period for candidates to compete for the nomination. In Canada in 2015, the campaign season lasted 11 weeks, making it the longest campaign in that country's history. In France, campaigning prior to the first round of a presidential election can last no longer than two weeks. In Argentina, the campaign is limited to 35 days, although advertising is permitted to begin a few weeks earlier.

The First Amendment, guardian of American liberty, in this instance stymies political reform. The U.S. can't make the strict campaign rules other nations live under. But one area where reform is possible is the primary system.

For much of American history, party leaders chose candidates to run in the general election, and there was little or no public campaigning. A century ago, however, citizens expressed a desire for greater public involvement in the process. This led to the introduction of caucuses and primaries--and some campaigning.

Earlier delegate selection and the mountains of money pouring into campaigns have led our nation down this path. In 1976, only 10 percent of national convention delegates were selected by March 2 of election year; by 2008 that number had grown to 70 percent.

The Democratic Party just demonstrated that reform is possible by re-arranging its presidential contests. The parties could do the country a favor by jointly agreeing to move all their primaries into the late spring and summer, sparing voters a few months of presidential politicking.

The bigger influence on long campaigns, however, is the huge amount of cash available to pay for advertising, staff and events. The nation is overdue for campaign finance reform, though the Supreme Court has made anything substantial a pipe dream for now.

The electorate is exhausted from the endless campaigning and the litigating of elections after they are held. Powerful and moneyed interests would like to keep long campaigns in place: It will take a groundswell of citizen advocacy to bring about an improved system.