Two killed in Cleburne County crash, troopers say

Two drivers were killed in a crash on Arkansas 16 in Cleburne County on Tuesday, troopers said in a preliminary crash report.

Matthew Risinger, 43, of Heber Springs was in a 1997 Jeep that was heading west on Arkansas 16 when troopers said the Jeep crossed the lane into oncoming traffic just after 9:30 p.m. and struck the front of a 2022 Nissan.

The driver of the Nissan, 23-year-old Brianna Stenger of Drasco, also died, the report said.

Troopers from the scene reported that the weather was clear and the roads were dry.

This accident brings the total of those killed in crashes on state roads to at least 597, according to reports submitted to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.

In 2021, at least 650 people were killed in crashes on state roads by the end of December, according to reports on the department’s website.