UNDER THE RADAR: Ashdown’s Darnell Williams

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Ashdown’s Darnell Williams.
Class: 2025
Position: Athlete
Size: 5-11, 170 pounds
Interest: Arkansas and TCU
Stats: 35 tackles, 8 pass breakups, 2 interceptions, 1 punt return touchdown
Rating: 4-star recruit by on3.com
Coach Matt Richardson:
“He’s a playmaker. Offensively, you hand him the ball, he walks off, and, defensively, you out him out at corner and he rocks people’s world. TCU running backs Coach (Anthony) Jones is in love with him. He wants to meet him. So as soon as the dead period is over we’re taking him to TCU. The Razorbacks have met him two or three times because he’s been up with Shamar (Easter). I think he’s a DB. I like him at DB because he will knock your head off.”