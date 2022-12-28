Sections
The Recruiting Guy

UNDER THE RADAR: Ashdown’s Darnell Williams

by Richard Davenport | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Malvern's Jalen Dupree looks for room around Ashdown's Darnell Williams during their game Friday Oct. 7, 2022 in Malvern. .More photos at arkansasonline.com/108malvern/..Stephen B. Thornton/Special to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Ashdown’s Darnell Williams. 

Class: 2025 

Position: Athlete  

Size: 5-11, 170 pounds

Interest: Arkansas and TCU

Stats: 35 tackles, 8 pass breakups, 2 interceptions, 1 punt return touchdown

Rating: 4-star recruit by on3.com

Coach Matt Richardson: 

“He’s a playmaker. Offensively, you hand him the ball, he walks off, and, defensively, you out him out at corner and he rocks people’s world. TCU running backs Coach (Anthony) Jones is in love with him. He wants to meet him. So as soon as the dead period is over we’re taking him to TCU. The Razorbacks have met him two or three times because he’s been up with Shamar (Easter). I think he’s a DB. I like him at DB because he will knock your head off.”



