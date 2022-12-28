What’s cookin’? The best recipes of 2022: From soup to nuts

By my best, most recent estimate, we published more than 570 recipes on these pages in 2022. They came from a variety of sources including original recipes I created, recently published cookbooks, old favorite cookbooks, other newspapers, blogs, syndicated columnists and readers.

Narrowing down the list of favorites is never easy — they were all so good — but I managed to whittle it down to 25 by focusing on recipes I prepared in my home kitchen and shared with family and friends. I also took into account your feedback — thank you to everyone who takes the time to send me a note when you make something I write about. Whether you love it or hate it, I'm always happy to hear from you.

This year's list runs the gamut from soup to nuts — quite literally. Soup reigned supreme with six soups and stews making it into the top 25, while no fewer than five recipes featured nuts as supporting or principal players.

In between there were breakfast dishes, salads, burgers, chicken and turkey dishes, cakes, cookies and at least one uniquely Arkansas dessert.

It isn't feasible to publish all of them at once; instead you'll find links to all 25 below as well as the full recipe for five of my favorites.

In chronological order:

◼️ Instant Potato Soup (Jan. 5): arkansasonline.com/1228faves1/

(Jan. 5): arkansasonline.com/1228faves1/ ◼️ Carrot and Almond Soup (Jan. 26): arkansasonline.com/1228faves2/

(Jan. 26): arkansasonline.com/1228faves2/ ◼️ Chocolate Rolls (Feb. 2): arkansasonline.com/1228faves3/

(Feb. 2): arkansasonline.com/1228faves3/ ◼️ Lemony Potato Soup (Feb. 9): arkansasonline.com/1228faves4/

(Feb. 9): arkansasonline.com/1228faves4/ ◼️ Lemon Buttermilk Pie (March 9): arkansasonline.com/1228faves5/

(March 9): arkansasonline.com/1228faves5/ ◼️ Beef and Guinness Stew (March 9): arkansasonline.com/1228faves6/

(March 9): arkansasonline.com/1228faves6/ ◼️ German Ham, Cheese and Egg Salad (April 13): arkansasonline.com/1228faves7/

(April 13): arkansasonline.com/1228faves7/ ◼️ Chicken and Rice Soup (April 20): arkansasonline.com/1228faves8/

(April 20): arkansasonline.com/1228faves8/ ◼️ Brown Butter Oatmeal (April 27): arkansasonline.com/1228faves9/

(April 27): arkansasonline.com/1228faves9/ ◼️ Peanut Butter Pie (May 4): arkansasonline.com/1228faves10/

(May 4): arkansasonline.com/1228faves10/ ◼️ Strawberry Shortcake Sheetcake (June 1): arkansasonline.com/1228faves11/

(June 1): arkansasonline.com/1228faves11/ ◼️ Moroccan Chicken Skewers (June 15): arkansasonline.com/1228faves12/

(June 15): arkansasonline.com/1228faves12/ ◼️ Blackberry Cake (June 22): arkansasonline.com/1228faves13/

(June 22): arkansasonline.com/1228faves13/ ◼️ Smash Burgers (June 29): arkansasonline.com/1228faves14/

(June 29): arkansasonline.com/1228faves14/ ◼️ Best of Summer Salad (July 13): arkansasonline.com/1228faves15/

(July 13): arkansasonline.com/1228faves15/ ◼️ Peach and Plum Frangipane (July 27): arkansasonline.com/1228faves16/

(July 27): arkansasonline.com/1228faves16/ ◼️ Pimenton Fried Eggs (Aug. 22): arkansasonline.com/1228faves17/

(Aug. 22): arkansasonline.com/1228faves17/ ◼️ Baked Sweet Potatoes With Maple Creme Fraiche (Sept. 7): arkansasonline.com/1228faves18/

(Sept. 7): arkansasonline.com/1228faves18/ ◼️ Lemony Greek-Inspired Meatballs (Sept. 14): arkansasonline.com/1228faves19/

(Sept. 14): arkansasonline.com/1228faves19/ ◼️ Easiest Ever Apple Tart (Sept. 21): arkansasonline.com/1228faves20/

(Sept. 21): arkansasonline.com/1228faves20/ ◼️ Ricotta Polpette (Oct. 12): arkansasonline.com/1228faves21/

(Oct. 12): arkansasonline.com/1228faves21/ ◼️ Middle Eastern Chicken Milanese (Oct. 19): arkansasonline.com/1228faves22/

(Oct. 19): arkansasonline.com/1228faves22/ ◼️ Green Enchilada Turkey and Bean Soup (Oct. 19): arkansasonline.com/1228faves23/

(Oct. 19): arkansasonline.com/1228faves23/ ◼️ Spiced Candied Pecans (Dec. 7): arkansasonline.com/1228faves24/

(Dec. 7): arkansasonline.com/1228faves24/ ◼️ Buttered Rum Sugar Cookies (Dec. 14): arkansasonline.com/1228faves25/

Interior of a Chocolate Roll (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Kelly Brant)..1/27/22

If you've had a Searcy County chocolate roll, you know the deliciousness of this Arkansas delight. If you haven't, you've been missing out.

The confection is in the same pastry vein as fried pie, but it's not fried and it isn't pie. It's a rich, piecrust-like pastry filled with cocoa, sugar and butter, folded closed and baked until golden brown. These rolls are a delicacy of northern Arkansas, but especially in Searcy County — the self-proclaimed Chocolate Roll Capital of the World — and a must-have reason to stop in Marshall or Leslie while driving U.S. 65.

Chocolate Rolls

2 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting

¾ teaspoon salt

¾ cup PLUS 1 tablespoon shortening

4 tablespoons cold water

1 teaspoon vinegar

2 teaspoons corn syrup

1 egg

4 to 6 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder

8 to 10 tablespoons granulated sugar

8 to 10 tablespoons very soft butter

Heat oven to 425 degrees.

In a mixing bowl, stir together flour and salt. Add shortening and mix well using a fork. The mixture should look like very coarse crumbs. Set aside.

In a separate bowl, whisk together the water, vinegar, corn syrup and egg. Stir the wet mixture into the flour-shortening mixture. Turn out onto a lightly floured surface and using your hands continue mixing just until you have a very soft, uniform dough. Divide into 4 to 6 balls. Set aside.

In a medium bowl, cream together the cocoa, sugar and butter.

On a lightly floured surface, working with one portion of dough at a time, roll each ball into a 7-by-12-inch rectangle. You may need to lightly dust the top of the dough as you roll, but try not to incorporate too much additional flour.

Spread filling lengthwise down the center of each rectangle, leaving about an inch bare on each end. Fold one side to the center and then fold the other side so that it overlaps the first fold. Fold each end over, pressing to seal.

Transfer rolls to a parchment-lined baking sheet. Bake 12 to 14 minutes or until golden brown.

Makes 4 to 6 rolls.

Recipe adapted from Shirley Patterson (second place winner in the 2013 Chocolate Roll contest) via Searcy County Arkansas Chamber of Commerce Facebook page

[Video not showing above? Click here to watch: arkansasonline.com/420burner]

This easy chicken and rice soup from "I Dream of Dinner (So You Don't Have to) — Low-Effort, High-Reward Recipes" by Ali Slagle ($29.99, Clarkson Potter) quickly became a favorite in my house. I stray from Slagle's recipe slightly by using chicken breasts rather than thighs.

Bay leaves and fresh lemon are what give this easy soup its phenomenal flavor. I like to serve it garnished with a sprinkle of finely chopped parsley, more lemon zest and a generous grind of black pepper.

My Forever Chicken and Rice Soup

8 cups chicken stock

1 pound boneless skinless chicken breasts

1 cup long-grain white rice

3 bay leaves

Salt

1 tablespoon butter

1 to 2 lemons

Parsley, optional garnish

In a large Dutch oven or pot, combine the chicken stock, chicken, rice and bay leaves. Salt lightly (some stocks have more salt than others, so start easy). Bring to a simmer over medium-high heat, then reduce the heat to medium-low and simmer until chicken is cooked through and the rice starts to lose its shape, 20 to 25 minutes.

Meanwhile, think about what else you want to add to the soup, if anything (ideas below).

When the soup's ready, use two forks to shred the chicken into pieces (directly in the pot). Season the soup to taste with salt. Add the butter. Grate the zest of 1 lemon into the pot and stir to combine. Squeeze in lemon juice a little at a time until the soup is bright but still tastes chickeny (somewhere about ½ cup, from 2 to 3 lemons).

Makes about 4 servings.

Slagle's ideas for add-ins: Grated garlic and parsley; grated ginger and celery; pinto beans and lime; horseradish and sour cream; grated zucchini and goat cheese; dried mint and chickpeas sizzled in olive oil; kale and cumin seeds sizzled in oil.

[Video not showing above? Click here to watch: arkansasonline.com/54burner]

To say this pie was one of the best things I ate in 2022 is an understatement. It may very well be one of the best pies I've had in my entire life. And readers agreed.

Kelli Marks' Peanut Butter Pie

For the crust:

½ cup unsalted butter, softened

½ cup granulated sugar

½ cup Dutch-process cocoa

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon baking powder

1 egg

1 ¼ cups all-purpose flour

For the coating:

¼ cup heavy whipping cream

1 /3 cup dark chocolate

For the filling:

2 cups heavy whipping cream

8 ounces mascarpone

1 cup creamy peanut butter

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 ½ cups confectioners' sugar

Chopped peanut butter cups, for topping (optional)

Heat oven to 350 degrees.

In a medium bowl, combine butter, sugar, cocoa, salt and baking powder. Mix with a hand mixer or stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment. Scrape down the sides of the bowl and add the egg; mix until combined. Mix in the flour in two batches.

Once combined, press mixture into the bottom and up the sides of a 10-inch pie plate. (If you only have a 9-inch pie plate, don't use all of the dough; it will be too thick. Only use as much as you need to cover a ¼-inch thickness on the bottom and sides.) Bake for 20 minutes. The sides will be puffy and the bottom will no longer appear glossy. Use a measuring cup to gently press the bottom and sides down. Set the crust aside and allow to cool.

In a microwave-safe bowl, combine the ¼ cup heavy cream and dark chocolate and heat for 30-second intervals until completely melted. Pour into the bottom of the cooled crust.

In a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment or in a large bowl using a hand mixer, whip the 2 cups heavy cream to stiff peaks. Set aside. (Transfer whipped cream to a separate bowl, if using a stand mixer.)

Still using your stand mixer or hand mixer, in a separate bowl, combine the mascarpone, peanut butter, salt and vanilla and whip until fluffy. Add the confectioners' sugar, in thirds, mixing well and scraping sides of bowl, between additions. Fold in the reserved whipped cream by hand.

Pour filling into cooled crust and top with the chopped peanut butter cups, if desired. Chill 2 hours before serving.

Makes 1 pie.

Recipe adapted from "50 Things to Bake Before You Die" by Allyson Reedy

■ ■ ■

My husband and I loved these little ricotta dumplings. They are also excellent pan fried in olive oil and served with Alfredo sauce or pesto.

Ricotta Polpette in Tomato Sauce

For the ricotta polpette:

1 (16-ounce) container whole-milk ricotta cheese (blot away any excess moisture with a paper towel)

1 ¼ cups seasoned breadcrumbs, plus more as needed (see note)

2 tablespoons finely grated Parmigiano-Reggiano OR Romano cheese, plus more for serving

1 ½ teaspoons chopped fresh parsley, plus more for serving

¾ teaspoon fine salt (a little more if using coarse salt)

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

1 egg

For the sauce:

Handful fresh basil leaves, divided use

¼ cup olive oil

1 fat clove garlic, peeled and lightly smashed

½ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes (optional)

1 (28-ounce) can crushed tomatoes OR whole tomatoes, pureed with their liquid

1 (8-ounce) can tomato sauce

1 tablespoon tomato paste

¾ teaspoon fine salt (a little more if using coarse salt)

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

In a large bowl, combine the ricotta, breadcrumbs, parmesan, parsley, salt and pepper. Mix lightly; taste a small portion and season with additional salt, pepper or cheese, if needed. Add the egg and mix well with your hands. (The mixture will be malleable, but it shouldn't be sticky. If it is very sticky, stir in a tablespoon or so additional breadcrumbs.) Pinch off walnut-size portions (about 1 ounce) and roll them into balls between your palms. Place each polpette (ricotta ball) on a baking sheet or a couple of plates and repeat with the remaining mixture, making about 24 balls. Let the balls rest while you prepare the sauce.

Prepare the sauce: Tear 2 to 3 of the basil leaves in half. Combine the torn basil, olive oil, garlic and red-pepper flakes (if using) in a small saucepan and cook over low heat for 10 minutes, swirling or stirring occasionally. (Do not let the garlic get beyond medium brown in color.) Remove from the heat, strain the oil into a Dutch oven or wide, deep skillet.

To the pan with the oil, add the crushed tomatoes, tomato sauce, tomato paste, salt and pepper and 1 cup of water. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, then reduce to a simmer for about 15 minutes.

Carefully drop the polpette into the simmering sauce. (The top of each polpette was barely exposed in my pan.) Do not stir, as the balls will break apart. Cover the pot with a lid and cook, undisturbed, for 3 to 4 minutes. Remove lid, carefully turn each polpette over, return lid and continue simmering for 10 minutes or until polpette are firm and cooked through.

Chop the remaining basil and sprinkle on top, and garnish with more grated cheese.

Makes about 24 dumplings and 5 cups of sauce.

Note: The Times calls for seasoned Italian breadcrumbs. I used plain breadcrumbs and added ½ teaspoon dried basil, ½ teaspoon dried oregano and a pinch crushed red pepper flakes

Recipe adapted from The New York Times

Spiced Candied Pecans (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Kelly Brant)

I could not stop eating these sweet and spicy candied pecans. Go ahead and make a double batch. Trust me.

Spiced Candied Pecans

6 tablespoons confectioners' sugar

¾ teaspoon flaky sea salt or Diamond Crystal kosher salt

½ teaspoon ground red (cayenne) pepper

2 cups pecan halves

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat.

In a medium bowl, stir together the confectioners' sugar, 2 ½ teaspoons water, salt and cayenne. Add the pecans. Stir well so that the pecans are coated with the mixture. The sugar mixture will be thick, but it should be thin enough to coat the nuts. If necessary, add ½ teaspoon more water. Spread the nuts on the baking sheet.

Bake, stirring once or twice, until the pecans are golden brown and shiny, 10 to 12 minutes. Cool on the baking sheet, breaking up any clusters as they cool.

Once cool, store in an airtight container until ready to serve.

Makes 2 cups.

Recipe from David Lebovitz newsletter