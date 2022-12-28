Wolverines of Florida post win

Despite missing two teams from major coasts, the Atlantic is still represented in the King Cotton Holiday Classic thanks to Windermere (Fla.)

Chalier Torres scored 16 points, Cole White pulled down 17 rebounds, and the Wolverines from greater Orlando tipped off the three-day tournament with a 57-46 win over Greenforest-McCalep Christian Academic Center of Decatur, Ga., on Wednesday.

Torres shot 7 of 13 from the floor, making 2 from 3-point range. Windermere (8-2) survived a 6-for-28 performance from the arc but shot 24 for 58 (41.4%) from the floor and outrebounded Greenforest 38-30, due in large part to White's work on the offensive glass, where he snatched 8 of his rebounds.

Isaiah Doeceus added 13 points for the Wolverines.

Elijah Lewis scored 14 points and Caleb Kawela registered 13 points and 8 boards to lead Greenforest (4-5), which shot 18 of 45 (40%) from the floor and made 6 of 11 treys.

Travel delays exacerbated by the winter storm prevented California's St. John Bosco and New York City's South Shore from making it to Pine Bluff, but with Windermere, the East Coast is 1-0 in Pine Bluff.

Beaumont United 49, Sidwell Friends 20

Two-time Texas 5A state champion Beaumont United began its search for redemption in the King Cotton after finishing runner-up to North Little Rock in one of the brackets last year.

Wesley Yates scored 22 points and helped United (15-1) shut out Washington, D.C.'s Sidwell Friends School 8-0 in the first quarter en route to a dominating win. United led 21-4 at halftime and shot 7 of 8 from the floor in the third quarter to build a 36-13 advantage.

The Timberwolves shot 19 for 31 from the floor (61.3%) but made only 9 of 21 free throws. Yates made 10 of 14 from the field.

Trealyn Porchia had 12 points for United. Bryce Griffith came off the bench to lead Sidwell (8-2) with 5.

Final game canceled

A limited number of players from Bishop O'Connell of Arlington, Va., were available for Tuesday's scheduled finale against McEachern of Powder Springs, Ga., due to travel issues. The game was canceled.

King Cotton Holiday Classic 2022 scoreboard and schedule

All games at the Pine Bluff Convention Center

Tuesday's scores

Windermere (Fla.) 57, Greenforest-McCalep (Ga.) 46

White Hall 65, Grissom (Ala.) 64

Silsbee (Texas) 55, Mills University Studies 47

Beaumont (Texas) United 49, Sidwell Friends School (D.C.) 20

Jonesboro (Ark.) 50, Newton (Ga.) 42

Pine Bluff 47, Fort Bend (Texas) Elkins 38

CANCELED -- McEachern (Ga.) vs. Bishop O'Connell (Va.)

Today's games

Grissom vs. Mills, 11:30 a.m.

Sidwell Friends vs. Fort Bend Elkins, 1 p.m.

Silsbee vs. Windermere, 2:30 p.m.

Bishop O'Connell vs. Newton, 4 p.m.

Greenforest-McCalep vs. White Hall, 5:30 p.m.

McEachern vs. Pine Bluff, 7 p.m.

Beaumont United vs. Jonesboro, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday's games to be determined