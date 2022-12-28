Year later, Muss back at LSU

When the University of Arkansas men's basketball team plays LSU tonight at the Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, it will be Razorbacks Coach Eric Musselman's first game on the visitor's bench in two years.

Razorbacks assistant Keith Smart was the interim coach last season -- when Musselman was recovering from shoulder surgery -- and led Arkansas to a 65-58 victory over then-No. 12 LSU.

The victory was especially sweet for Smart because he's from Baton Rouge and many of his family members attended the game.

"My shoulder is great [now], but obviously last year was pretty weird coming out of surgery," Musselman recalled this week. "I remember sitting at my kitchen table writing some notes.

"Got dizzy on Friday night. Was able to watch the game and was extremely sick afterwards, to the point that Dr. [Wesley] Cox had to come over to my house because I got off the pain medicine without being instructed to and got slammed pretty good right after the game.

"But I never really can remember celebrating a game like that with my wife [Danyelle], being so excited. I thought Coach Smart did a great job.

"The team played in a tough environment. [LSU] had a great crowd. They were a ranked team at the time and it was a huge win for our program last year at that juncture."

Arkansas' visit to LSU was the only game Musselman missed last season.

AAU teammates

Arkansas junior guard Ricky Council, a transfer from Wichita State, and LSU junior guard Cam Hayes, a transfer from North Carolina State, were teammates previously.

Council is from Durham, N.C., and Hayes is from Greensboro, N.C.

"Me and Ricky played on the same AAU team together," Hayes told reporters in Baton Rouge. "I'm familiar with Ricky's game. He's a really good player."

Good vibe

The Razorbacks resumed practice on Christmas Day after being off for three days.

"The vibe was really good," Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said. "Practice started off slow like it normally does, but it was one of the better practices that I've been a part of."

After taking a Christmas break last season, the Razorbacks started 0-3 in SEC play with losses at Mississippi State 81-68, to Vanderbilt at home 75-74 and at Texas A&M 81-86 before going 18-4 the rest of the season and reaching the NCAA Elite Eight for the second consecutive year.

"We talked a lot about how last year after this break we did not play good basketball," Musselman said. "We showed them the scores and talked about it.

"So I thought practice was pretty good considering they had three days off."

Arkansas junior guard Ricky Council said he didn't work out at home Thursday, but that he did some shooting Friday and Saturday before returning to Fayetteville.

"Coach was on us the first couple minutes [in Sunday's practice], but he told us that was actually a good practice," Council said. "Other than the first couple minutes, we were locked in on LSU.

"Conference play is starting, so we have to be locked in. We have no choice."

The NCAA mandates that players get at least three days off for a Christmas break.

"I certainly think after nonconference [play], it makes a lot of sense for these student-athletes to have those days off," Musselman said. "I think it's healthy for everybody."

All transfers

LSU has a starting lineup of all transfers under Matt McMahon, who is in his first season as the Tigers' coach after seven seasons at Murray State.

Senior forward KJ Williams and senior point guard Justice Hill, who is from Little Rock, followed McMahon from Murray State after helping the Racers to a 31-3 record last season.

Other starters are junior guard Cam Hayes (from North Carolina State), sophomore guard Adam Miller (Illinois) and junior forward Derek Fountain (Mississippi State).

"LSU's coaching staff has done a great job," Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said. "Bringing some guys that have played for them in the past has really helped continuity-wise."

Williams is averaging 19.3 points per game to lead the SEC. Hill leads the SEC with a plus-3.13 assist-to-turnover ratio.

"Hill does a really good job for them at the point," Musselman said. "He's a great assist-to-turnover player.

"KJ Williams, player of the year in [the Ohio Valley Conference last season], has played at an elite, elite level through nonconference play."

SEC starts

Tonight will be the first SEC game for several Razorbacks, including junior guard Ricky Council, a transfer from Wichita State.

"Most definitely I'm really excited," Council said. "It's why I'm here, to play at a higher level, play in a bigger conference.

"It's always been my dream. So I've just got to mentally prepare myself. I feel like I'm physically ready. I've just to be locked in when the ball gets thrown up."

First road game

Arkansas played four exhibition games in Spain and Italy in August, three games in Hawaii in the Maui Invitational and games against Oklahoma in Tulsa and against Bradley in North Little Rock.

But tonight against LSU will be the Razorbacks' first game on an opponent's court.

"We've got a pretty good sample size of five [regular-season] games where we are out of our own element, so to speak," Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said. "We've had to travel and check into hotels, but certainly a road game is different when it's a true road game.

"Certainly a league game is different than a nonconference game, and certainly a league road game is much, much different than a normal road game."

Arkansas guard Ricky Council said he enjoys playing on the road.

"Me personally, throughout my career I've always loved playing on the road," said Council, a junior. "I love playing at home, but I've also always loved playing on the road, playing in front of different people."

Same record

Arkansas is ranked No. 9 in The Associated Press poll and No. 10 in the NET rankings, while LSU is No. 81, but both teams are 11-1.

LSU's best victory was 72-70 over Wake Forest in Atlanta and its one loss was 61-59 to Kansas State in the Cayman Islands.

"It will be a good test for us," Arkansas guard Ricky Council said of playing the Tigers. "They're not ranked, but they have the same record as us.

"No game is going to be a sleeper now. No more of the mid-majors. We're all playing high-major teams, SEC teams.

"So we've got to be ready every night, it doesn't matter who it is."