Police beat:2 from LR arrested on firearms charge; LR driver held on felony gun count

2 from LR arrested on firearms charge

Little Rock police Tuesday afternoon arrested two people after a traffic stop in which a gun was found in the vehicle's glove box, according to an arrest report.

Officers around 3:15 p.m. pulled over Latrice Jackson, 30, and Darmyrius Rivers, 28, both of Little Rock, because police reported seeing the vehicle swerving in the lane near 2200 W. Roosevelt Road.

Jackson, the driver, lied to police about her identity and was found to have a suspended driver's license, according to the report. Both of them had search waivers on file, and officers found a pistol in the glove box, the report says.

Both Jackson and Rivers are convicted felons and cannot legally own a gun, according to police. Both were arrested on a charge of felony possession of a firearm by a certain person. Jackson faces an additional misdemeanor charge of obstructing governmental operations as well as traffic citations for careless and prohibited driving and driving on a suspended license.

LR driver held on felony gun count

Little Rock police arrested a man on a felony gun charge and other lesser counts Tuesday evening during a traffic stop, according to an arrest report.

Police pulled over Jerry Crutcher, 56, around 8:40 p.m. near 4400 W. 28th St. after the officer reported the vehicle had no lights near the license plate.

Marijuana in plain view led to a search of the vehicle, which located a gun and bullets, according to the report. Crutcher faces a felony charge of possession of a firearm by a certain person, misdemeanor counts of drug possession and possession of an instrument of crime and traffic citations for lacking a license plate light, driving without a license and failure to register.