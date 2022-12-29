21-year-old man dead after shooting, West Memphis police say

A man is dead after being shot multiple times on Wednesday evening in West Memphis, police said Thursday.

Samuel Johnson, 21, of West Memphis was found suffering from gunshot wounds near the intersection of Ingram Boulevard and East Barton Avenue just before 11 p.m., a Facebook post from the West Memphis Police Department said.

Medical personnel were called to the scene and attempted to stabilize Johnson before he was taken to Baptist Crittenden Hospital, the post said.

Criminal Investigation Division detectives then began to process the scene and investigate the incident, according to the post.

No arrests have been made, the post said.

West Memphis police have asked that anyone with information about the homicide contact the department at (870) 735-1210.