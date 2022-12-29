All-access playground opens at Taylor Elementary School

For most Americans, the playground evokes special childhood memories, such as patiently waiting a turn on the swing or slide, laughter, and hanging tight with a best friend.

But there are a few like Landen Drye, who has cerebral palsy, who are only able to watch from the sidelines and dream.

That changed a few days ago with the opening of an inclusive playground at White Hall’s Taylor Elementary School.

It’s designed for “all students,” even those with physical handicaps, said Tammie Canada, the school’s principal.

“It allows them to all play together,” she said, but it’s also much more.

Canada has been in education for about 33 years, with the last 14 at Taylor, and said she has long seen a need for this type of playground.

Before the inclusive playground, handicapped students would hang out in the small kindergarten area, Canada said.

Now, there are several kids at her school who are already benefiting from it, she said.

She recounted the moment a wheelchair-bound male student “squealed with delight” when he saw the equipment because he had never played on swings or a merry-go-round.

“It’s a miracle,” Landen’s mother, Jordan Drye, said about her son. “Seeing the smile on his face when he’s playing with his friends. Getting to do what they do is amazing.”

THE HIGH COST OF INCLUSIVENESS

The equipment isn’t cheap and the school is still raising money to pay off the $32,000 balance due for four specialty items with a total price tag of about $99,000.

The purchases were approved by the White Hall School Board. The playground is outfitted with special rubberized surfacing, minimizing injuries from falls. The school purchased the play equipment through ABC Playground at Alexander and the company also installed it. The equipment includes a WillyGoat Toys & Playgrounds swing, and a carousel, able to safely accommodate a wheelchair and other devices.

Nancy Anne Lawson, 2021 Miss Elementary America Kindergarten, donated a Buddy Bench.

“If you don’t have anyone to play with, you can sit on the bench. It invites others to join you,” Canada explained as its purpose.

So far, the elementary school has only covered about $67,000 for the new playground equipment through educational funding money, business donations, and the fund-raising work of Taylor’s Parent-Teacher Organization.

“They even delayed their own fund-raising efforts to help us,” Canada said.

Drye described her son as having “exceptional abilities” and as her “superhero.” “We have been very blessed by Taylor and by the community. I have been overwhelmed by how they’ve showed up and continue to up. It’s changing lives,” Drye said.

Canada said the school is asking for help and will accept donations, no matter how small or large. Also, the school is selling memorial bricks at various price points. These are personalized and will be used to build a walkway around the inclusive playground. Canada says it’s for the kids.

For more information about making a donation to Taylor Elementary School inclusive playground fund or purchasing a brick, call Principal Tammie Canada at (870) 247-1988 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.





Braxton (left) Harley, Jase, and Chayse enjoy the new handicapped accessible carousel with Tammie Canada, Taylor Elementary School principal, in back. On Dec. 14, the White Hall Chamber of Commerce held an official ribbon cutting ceremony for the inclusive playground at Taylor school in the White Hall School District. (Special to The Commercial)





