Fayetteville, 1908: "The fudge appeased my wrath (if any). Haven't had a minute to attend convention." On the front the writer seems to apologize for the card — "this is my only card," he wrote — which seems to be a man glad he never married, smirking at the image of a woman lecturing her husband.

