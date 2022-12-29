Arkansas State men at Old Dominion capsule

Arkansas State men at Old Dominion

WHEN 6 p.m. Central

WHERE Chartway Arena, Norfolk, Va.

RECORDS ASU 8-5, 0-0 Sun Belt Conference; Old Dominion 8-4, 0-0

SERIES Old Dominion leads 1-0

TV None

RADIO KFIN-FM, 107.9, in Jonesboro

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Arkansas State

POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG

G Caleb Fields, 6-0, Jr.;12.8;3.3

F Omar El-Sheikh, 6-8, Sr.;10.3;8.8

F Markise Davis, 6-8, Sr.;9.2;4.1

G Avery Felts, 6-2, So.8.2;2.7

F Julian Lual, 6-6, So.;4.6;3.5

COACH Mike Balado (77-85 in sixth season at ASU and overall)

Old Dominion

POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG

G Tyreek Scott-Grayson, 6-5, Sr.;12.9;4.8

F Ben Stanley, 6-7, Sr.;11.1;4.2

G Mekhi Long, 6-7, Jr.;9.9;7.3

G Imo Essien, 5-11, So.;6.4;3.3

F Dericko Williams, 6-7, Jr.;6.0;5.8

COACH Jeff Jones (189-117 in 10th season at Old Dominion, 546-404 in 31st season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

ASU;;Old Dominion

68.9;Points for;68.5

64.3;Points against;65.1

+3.6;Rebound margin;+5.0

+1.4;Turnover margin;+1.7

46.2;FG pct.;44.1

34.3;3-pt. pct.;34.3

64.1;FT pct.;62.4

CHALK TALK The only previous meeting between these programs came on Jan. 11, 2006, when Old Dominion won 69-61 at home. ... This is the opening Sun Belt Conference game for both teams. ... The Monarchs enter on a four-game winning streak, all coming at home. ... Arkansas State is holding opponents to 44.1% shooting on two-point shots, which ranks 34th-best nationally and tops in the Sun Belt. Old Dominion gets better than 60% of its scoring from inside the arc.

-- Mitchell Gladstone