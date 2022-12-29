Arkansas State men at Old Dominion capsule

Arkansas State men at Old Dominion
WHEN 6 p.m. Central
WHERE Chartway Arena, Norfolk, Va.
RECORDS ASU 8-5, 0-0 Sun Belt Conference; Old Dominion 8-4, 0-0
SERIES Old Dominion leads 1-0
TV None
RADIO KFIN-FM, 107.9, in Jonesboro
INTERNET ESPN-Plus
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
Arkansas State
POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG
G Caleb Fields, 6-0, Jr.;12.8;3.3
F Omar El-Sheikh, 6-8, Sr.;10.3;8.8
F Markise Davis, 6-8, Sr.;9.2;4.1
G Avery Felts, 6-2, So.8.2;2.7
F Julian Lual, 6-6, So.;4.6;3.5
COACH Mike Balado (77-85 in sixth season at ASU and overall)
Old Dominion
POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG
G Tyreek Scott-Grayson, 6-5, Sr.;12.9;4.8
F Ben Stanley, 6-7, Sr.;11.1;4.2
G Mekhi Long, 6-7, Jr.;9.9;7.3
G Imo Essien, 5-11, So.;6.4;3.3
F Dericko Williams, 6-7, Jr.;6.0;5.8
COACH Jeff Jones (189-117 in 10th season at Old Dominion, 546-404 in 31st season overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
ASU;;Old Dominion
68.9;Points for;68.5
64.3;Points against;65.1
+3.6;Rebound margin;+5.0
+1.4;Turnover margin;+1.7
46.2;FG pct.;44.1
34.3;3-pt. pct.;34.3
64.1;FT pct.;62.4
CHALK TALK The only previous meeting between these programs came on Jan. 11, 2006, when Old Dominion won 69-61 at home. ... This is the opening Sun Belt Conference game for both teams. ... The Monarchs enter on a four-game winning streak, all coming at home. ... Arkansas State is holding opponents to 44.1% shooting on two-point shots, which ranks 34th-best nationally and tops in the Sun Belt. Old Dominion gets better than 60% of its scoring from inside the arc.
-- Mitchell Gladstone