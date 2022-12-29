Arkansas State women at Louisiana-Monroe capsule

Arkansas State women at Louisiana-Monroe

WHEN 6:30 p.m. Central

WHERE Fant-Ewing Coliseum, Monroe, La.

RECORDS ASU 5-6, 0-0 Sun Belt Conference; Lousiana-Monroe 4-7, 0-0

SERIES ASU leads 33-16

TV None

RADIO KNEA-FM, 95.3, in Jonesboro

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Arkansas State

POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG

G Izzy Higginbottom, 5-7, So.;15.8;3.2

G Keya Patton, 5-7, Sr.;9.8;5.2

G Mailyn Wilkerson, 5-6, So.;9.5;1.8

F Anna Griffin, 6-1, So.;8.3;9.5

F Melodie Kapinga, 6-3, Sr.;6.5;7.2

COACH Destinee Rogers (13-16 in second season at ASU and overall)

Louisiana-Monroe

POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG

F Kierra Brimzy, 5-9, Sr.;9.5;3.0

F Katlyn Manuel, 6-1, Sr.;9.0;6.2

G Olivia Knight, 5-3, So.;7.6;2.5

G Bre Sutton, 5-9, So.;5.5;2.5

G Aasia Sam, 5-11, Jr.;4.5;2.7

COACH Brooks Donald Williams (14-78 in fourth season at Louisiana-Monroe, 175-208 in 13th season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

ASU;;La.-Monroe

70.3;Points for;65.5

70.0;Points against;67.5

+0.6;Rebound margin;-0.8

+0.9;Turnover margin;+3.3

39.8;FG pct.;38.8

29.4;3-pt. pct.;25.4

70.1;FT pct.;60.8

CHALK TALK ASU swept last season's two games against Louisiana-Monroe, winning by combined a 50 points. ... The Red Wolves' lone road victory this season came in the state of Louisiana when they put up 102 points at McNeese State. ... The Warhawks' win over Alcorn State on Dec. 19 was their only victory against a Division I opponent this season. ... ASU has lost three of its four games in the month of December thus far.

-- Mitchell Gladstone