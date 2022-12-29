Bentonville moves to semis with win

NEOSHO, Mo. — It took Bentonville’s boys about 95 seconds to get shake off the rust caused by their eight-day layoff and get back into game form.

But once Jaylen Lee hit Caden Miller in stride with a one-bounce pass from the backcourt for a dunk, the Tigers began to settle in and eventually claimed a 75-50 victory over Maumelle during the opening round of the Neosho Holiday Classic.

The win moved Bentonville (10-2) into today’s 3 p.m. Gold Division semifinal game against Cypress Falls, Texas, which advanced with a 76-45 victory over Memphis Mitchell in earlier action.

“After the first couple of minutes, we were able to get some easy buckets to get us going,” Tigers coach Dick Rippee said. “I thought we played extremely hard in the first half, and we had our guys locked in.

“That’s a very talented team, and I thought Maumelle’s got some really good young players. But that was a nice win for us.”

Bentonville led 9-0 before Kris Clay picked up Maumelle’s first bucket with 1 minute, 45 seconds left in the first quarter, but Ma’aiki Dauda hit a three-pointer and gave the Tigers their first double-digit lead. Bentonville went on to end the first quarter with a 15-6 cushion, then started the second quarter with a 18-5 run and stretched its lead to a 28-9 margin on Jayvn Williams’ three-pointer with 2:15 before halftime.

The Hornets (8-7), who started three freshman and a sophomore, weren’t able to score back-to-back buckets until midway in the third quarter. By that time, Bentonville had stretched out its lead to its biggest margin when a Caden Miller free throw made it 50-20 at the 4:20 mark.

“We wanted to guard them,” Rippee said. “They have some talented players offensively, and we made it hard for them. I thought our help defense was really good, particularly in the second quarter when we played really well — about as good a quarter as we’ve played all year.

“We just had a lot of things working for us, and the guys should come out with a little confidence because that’s a good team. By the time they had back-to-back buckets, the game was already decided.”

Lee finished with 14 points to lead the Tigers, while Miller contributed a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Elijah Wilhelm had 13 points. Jordan Harris and Jacob Lani-er, two of the freshmen on Maumelle’s roster, finished with 11 and 10 points, respectively.