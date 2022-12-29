NAACP sets Emancipation observance

The Pine Bluff Branch of the NAACP will hold its annual Emancipation Proclamation Program at 10 a.m. Monday at Eighth Avenue Missionary Baptist Church, at 1200 W. Eighth Ave. Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley M. Washington will be the guest speaker for this event, according to a news release.

The theme for this year's program is "This is Power." Music will be furnished by Eighth Avenue's Praise Team. Wanda V. Neal is president of the local NAACP. The Rev. Kirby L. Gulley is the pastor of Eighth Avenue church.

Ministry sets anniversary, revival

International House of Praise, 4511 Faucett Road, will celebrate its 19th anniversary at 5 p.m. Sunday. The guest ministry will be Wheeler Chapel Missionary Baptist Church with pastor and wife, Timothy and Marcia Pratt.

Also, the church will host a New Year's revival at 7 p.m. Jan. 2-4 with special guests Leonard and Jessie Ford. International House of Praise pastors are Willie and Carla Edwards, according to a news release.