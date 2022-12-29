Cowboys aim to finish strong, face Titans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans are desperately chasing division titles as the regular season winds to a close.

Their approach tonight will be very different.

Dallas (11-4) still has some hope of a second consecutive NFC East title with the Cowboys needing to win their final two games with Philadelphia losing at least once.

Surviving tonight as healthy as possible is Tennessee's top priority.

The only way the Titans (7-8) can win a third consecutive AFC South title is by beating the Jaguars in Jacksonville in Week 18. So if Coach Mike Vrabel wants to rest as many of his Titans as possible, that's just fine with the Cowboys.

"If they want to roll us the ball a couple of times and let us go from there, I'm all for that," Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott said. "We'll take it however they want to do it."

Dallas has won five of six, including a 10-point comeback last week for a 40-34 win to keep Philadelphia from clinching home-field advantage throughout the postseason in the NFC. Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott couldn't agree more, even with a postseason berth already secure.

"We're trying to build momentum for the playoffs," Elliott said.

Vrabel said trying to end the Titans' five-game skid, their longest since 2015, won't affect who plays or watches. On Wednesday, Tennessee listed eight Titans, including seven starters, as out with three other starters doubtful led by Derrick Henry. Dallas only ruled out only linebacker Leighton Vander Esch.

The banged-up Titans lead the NFL for a second consecutive year having used 82 different players, including 27 different starters on defense and a season-high 10 rookies last week. They'll be without veteran quarterback Ryan Tannehill again with rookie Malik Willis getting his second consecutive start and fourth this season.

"We are at where we are at," Vrabel said. "That is trying to figure out what is the most important thing, what is best for the team, and what is best for the player."

The biggest question about who sits for the Titans involves Henry, currently second in the NFL with 1,429 rushing yards and tied for second with 13 rushing touchdowns. Henry appeared on the injury report this week with a hip injury, and being listed as doubtful makes it likely he watches tonight.

Henry needs only 71 yards and two TDs rushing to become the first player in NFL history with at least 1,500 yards rushing and 15 rushing TDs in three seasons in his career. Henry did it in 2019 and 2020.

Vrabel sat Henry in a late December game that had no bearing on the Titans' playoff hopes in 2019. Asked if he'll be playing, Henry had a brief answer.

"Whatever Coach needs me to do, I'll be ready," Henry said.

The Cowboys are finishing their second stretch this season of three games in 12 days. They almost always do it once a year because of their annual Thanksgiving home game. Dallas got a replay with a 40-34 overtime loss at Jacksonville on Dec. 18 before the victory over the Eagles on Christmas Eve.

Now it's a five-day gap before visiting the Titans.

"I feel fresh, I feel good," Elliott said. "The only thing that could be difficult is just your body and trying to keep back fresh and trying to get back ready. We've got a young team. We've got a lot of good rotations, so I think we've got a fresh team right now."

Tennessee Titans quarterback Malik Willis (7) celebrates his touchdown against the Houston Texans during the second half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)



Dallas Cowboys' DaRon Bland celebrates his interception with teammates during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)



Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel watchs play against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)



Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) leaps by Houston Texans linebacker Christian Harris (48) during the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)



Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott celebrates a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)



Dallas Cowboys' T.Y. Hilton celebrates a catch during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

