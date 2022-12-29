Marriages

John Sjobeck, 29, and Catherine Morgan, 28, both of Little Rock.

Dana Molden, 33, and Lisa Matthon, 35, both of Little Rock.

Matthew Ellis, 46, and Lori Arnold, 40, both of Sherwood.

Taylor Coleman, 27, and Kielin Smith, 26, both of Little Rock.

Bradlee Meighan, 40, of East Troy, Wis., and Mary Estes, 44, of Austin, Texas.

Joshua Barnes, 22, of Damascus and Mary Pruitt, 20, of Beebe.

Nathaniel Parker, 36, and Julie Ford, 39, both of Kennewick, Wash.

Kaytlyn Brower, 30, of Sherwood and Jose Velazquez, 31, of Belleville, Ill.

Joshua Johnson, 34, and Kaneisha Gilmore, 28, both of Maumelle.

Divorces

FILED

22-4492. Ashley Cranmer v. John Cranmer.

22-4494. Jeremy Anderson v. Brittney Davis.

GRANTED

22-3538. Christen Farmer v. Robert Farmer.

22-3758. Brittany Sanders v. Kodie Sanders.