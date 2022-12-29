Debt pile-up hints default wave ahead

Multiple stress points are emerging in credit markets after years of excess -- from banks stuck with piles of buyout debt and a pension blowup in the U.K., to real estate troubles in China and South Korea.

Distressed debt in the U.S. alone jumped more than 300% in the past 12 months. High-yield issuance is much more challenging in Europe, and leverage ratios have reached a record by some measures.

The strains are largely linked to aggressive rate increases by the Federal Reserve and central banks around the world. The increased rates have dramatically changed the landscape for lending, upended credit markets and pushed economies toward recessions -- a scenario that markets have yet to price in.

Globally, nearly $650 billion in bonds and loans are in distressed territory, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. It's all adding up to the biggest test of corporate credit since the 2008 financial crisis and is expected to spark a wave of defaults.

"Many are likely to be slightly more complacent than they should be," said Will Nicoll, chief investment officer of Private & Alternative Assets at M&G. "It is very difficult to see how the default cycle will not run its course, given the level of interest rates."

Banks say wider credit models prove robust so far but have begun setting aside more money for missed payments, data compiled by Bloomberg show. Loan-loss provisions at systematically important banks surged 75% in the third quarter compared with a year earlier, a clear indication the banks are bracing for payment issues and defaults.

Most economists forecast a moderate slump over the next year. A deep recession, however, will likely cause significant credit issues because the global financial system is "vastly overleveraged," according to Paul Singer's Elliott Management.

Right now, the outlook for economic growth is a concern. Rolling recessions are likely across the globe next year, with the U.S. likely to slip into one by mid-2023, Citigroup economists wrote in a note.

The first half of 2023 will be "bumpy" and "characterized by higher for longer volatility" Sue Trinh, co-head of global macro strategy at Manulife Investment, said on Bloomberg Television. "There is a little ways to go in terms of fully pricing in the global recession risk," she said, adding that financial conditions are likely to improve in the second half of the year.

Mike Scott, a portfolio manager at Man GLG, said that "markets seem to be expecting a soft landing in the U.S. that may not happen. The leveraged loan market is something that we're monitoring as well."

That market has ballooned in recent years. There was $834 million of leveraged loan issuance in the U.S. last year, more than double the rate in 2007 before the financial crisis hit.

As demand grew, so did risk. In new U.S. loan deals this year, total leverage levels are at a record versus earnings, data compiled by Pitchbook LCD show. There's also a looming earnings recession there, Morgan Stanley strategist Michael Wilson has warned.

Leveraged loans have seen the "greatest buildup of excesses or lower-quality credit," according to UBS strategist Matt Mish. Default rates could rise to 9% next year if the Fed stays on its aggressive monetary-policy path, he said. It hasn't been that high since the financial crisis.

Many investors may have been caught out by the Fed this year. They've consistently bet the threat of recession will force U.S. policymakers to ease off, only to have been repeatedly burned by tough talk, and tough action.

While the pace of rate increases has slowed, Fed Chair Jerome Powell has also been clear that rates still have to go higher and will stay elevated for some time.

The Secured Overnight Financing Rate, a U.S. dollar benchmark for pricing, is about 430 basis points, an 8,500% increase since the start of 2022.

And in this new world of higher interest rates and a greater risk aversion, there's already a squeeze on global banks, which have been left saddled with about $40 billion of buyout debt ranging from Twitter to auto-parts maker Tenneco.

Lenders had expected to quickly offload bonds and loans linked to the acquisitions but were stymied when the appetite for risky assets plunged as borrowing costs rose.

There's another reason for concern. The search for yield during quantitative easing was so desperate that borrowers were able to soften investor protections, known as covenants, meaning investors are far more exposed to the risks.

For example, more than 90% of the leveraged loans issued in 2020 and early 2021 have limited restrictions on what borrowers can do with the money, according to Armen Panossian and Danielle Poli at Oaktree Capital Management.

With markets awash with cash, more firms opted for cheap loans that had few covenants, something that's altered balance sheets.

Historically, corporates typically used a combination of senior loans, bonds that ranked lower in the payment scale and equities to fund themselves. Over the past decade, however, demand has allowed firms to cut out the subordinated debt, meaning investors are likely to get less money back if borrowers default.

Almost 75% of issuers in the U.S. have only loans in their debt capital structure, according to JPMorgan Chase, compared with 50% in 2013.

Oaktree has warned that some companies are even more vulnerable than thought because they made adjustments for everything from synergies to cost cuts when calculating their leverage ratio. The economic slowdown means many of those assumptions have probably not been borne out.

Higher borrowing costs could also have an impact on the collateralized loan obligation, or CLO, market, which pools leveraged loans and then securitizes them with tranches of varying risk.

Matthew Rees, head of global bond strategies at Legal & General Investment Management, says he's concerned about higher defaults in lower tier portions of CLOs.

The underlying loans have higher leverage ratios and weaker covenants than in the high-yield market, he said. "We have less concern that these defaults" hit the safest tranches because they have "over-collateralization levels that are generally acceptable."

Legal & General Investment Management, which manages $1.6 trillion, doesn't invest in CLOs.

The erosion of covenant protections also means the CLO holders and other investors in leveraged loans, such as mutual funds, are more vulnerable to losses than in the past. Recovery values as a result could be lower than average when defaults do occur, Oaktree said.

Daniel Miller, Chief Credit Officer at Capra Ibex Advisors, is also worried about covenants, particularly those that circumvent the priority of creditors. "They are potential ticking time bombs sitting in the documentation," he said.

Information for this report was contributed by Jan-Patrick Barnert, Finbarr Flynn, Yvonne Man and David Ingles of Bloomberg News (WPNS).