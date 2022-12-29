Die-hards can’t quit Tesla stock

Even the worst year ever for Tesla stock hasn't shaken investor faith in the electric vehicle-maker and its billionaire chief executive, Elon Musk.

Retail traders have continued piling into the shares, data from Vanda Research shows. All told, they've been strong buyers every day this month, driving their net purchases to record highs in December and the fourth quarter.

On Wednesday, investors appeared poised to get a small reward for their loyalty: Tesla jumped as much as 6.6% soon after the market's open. But the shares gave back almost all those gains by late morning, threatening to extend a seven-day losing streak that has driven them down 70% this year and erased almost $720 billion from the company's stock-market capitalization. Tesla Inc. closed Wednesday at $112.71 for a 3.3% gain in New York.

The market drubbing this year has been fueled by rising interest rates, worries that demand will erode if there's a recession and concerns that Musk's $44 billion acquisition of Twitter will divert his attention and further his sales of Tesla stock to keep afloat the social-media company.

Yet for Tesla's die-hard fans among retail investors, the risks to EV demand or Musk's preoccupation with Twitter haven't been enough to sour them on a stock that became one of Wall Street's highest fliers early in the covid-19 pandemic, while still holding investor demand.

"Retail investors have bought more Tesla stock over the last 6 months than they have done overall in the 60 months prior to this," Vanda's senior strategist Viraj Patel said. "For institutional investors, it's a seller's paradise when you have a buyer that is clearly not reading the fundamental signals."