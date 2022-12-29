Disposing of holiday tree has options

Christmas has come and gone, and unless and you're one of those people who celebrates year around, it's time to take down the decorations.

When it comes to the centerpiece, the Christmas tree, it's fairly simple for Arkansans to get rid of theirs.

In Little Rock, real trees can be placed at the curb for normal yard waste collection. That's assuming it is within the city's criteria of not being longer than six feet with a diameter less than six inches and weighing less than 50 pounds.

If the tree is larger, it can be cut down to size to be collected. Yard waste collection occurs the day following garbage collection.

Artificial trees can be scheduled to be picked up through the city's bulky item collection program by contacting 311.

In North Little Rock, real trees are not picked up by the city. However, residents can take their trees down to the river near the skateboard park on River Drive. They can place the trees on the bank, and the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will put them in the river.

In Jacksonville, trees can can be picked up at curbside as part of regular service.

In Maumelle, real Christmas trees will be picked up on regular yard waste pick up days, as long as all ornaments and lights have been taken off. Artificial trees that are being trashed need to fit into trash carts for pickup.

In Pulaski County, Pulaski County Sanitation customers may use a limb pickup to dispose of their Christmas trees. This is only for real trees. All decorations must be removed. Customers can call 501-210-7508 or use the Pulaski Works app to schedule this service.

Christmas lights cannot be recycled, as the wires can tangle up machines.

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission has drop-off locations across the state to let that old tree have a second life as underwater cover.

The small spaces and dense cover offered by fresh Christmas trees make excellent nursery habitat for small fish, as well as great places to fish, according to the commission.

In Northwest Arkansas, trees may be dropped off at Beaver Lake at the Highway 12 Bridge or U.S. 412 boat ramps. Trees also may be left near the ramps at lakes Elmdale, between Elm Springs and Springdale, Crystal in Decatur or Bob Kidd in Washington County, according to the commission.

Drop-off locations in central Arkansas include:

• Arkansas River – Riverview Park Access in North Little Rock

• Lake Barnett – Reed Access

• Lake Conway – Lawrence Landing Access

• Greers Ferry Lake – Sandy Beach (Heber Springs), Devils Fork Recreation Area and Choctaw Recreation Area (Choctaw-Clinton)

• Harris Brake Lake – Chittman Hill Access

• Lake Pickthorne – Holland Bottoms Access

• Lake Overcup – Lake Overcup Landing

• Cox Creek Lake – Cox Creek Lake Public Access

• Lake Hamilton – Andrew Hulsey State Fish Hatchery Access Area

• Jack Nolen Lake – Boat Ramp Access at Fire Station

• Sugar Loaf Lake – Boat Ramp Access

Anglers are welcome to remove trees from drop-off locations to create their own fish attractors. Tying the trees to cinder blocks with parachute cord is a popular option to weigh the trees down; sandbags also are a popular option. By the time the bags and cord deteriorate, the trees will be waterlogged and no longer need the weight to stay on the bottom, according to the commission.

Flocked live trees that have a white, powdery mixture on the branches will be accepted, according to the commission.

Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers has collected real Christmas trees to be used as fish habitat for the past five or six years, owner Aaron Jolliff said. The trees are put in Beaver Lake at Highway 12 Bridge or at Prairie Creek, he said.

"We want to put them in a place where people from shore can catch fish," he said.

The number of trees collected at the business varies, but one year there was 500 to 600 trees. Residents can come by Hook, Line and Sinker and pick up trees to build their own fish habitat in a pond or around a boat dock, he said.

Small branches will deteriorate quickly, so it is best to sink the trees in groups. The trunks of the trees will last much longer, offering some woody cover long after a single tree's attractiveness wanes.

Underwater, the trees form a brush reef that attracts bass, crappie, sunfish and blue gill, Jolliff said.

Trees should be clean of all ornaments, lights and tinsel before they are dropped off. Artificial Christmas trees should not be used as fish habitat, according to the commission.