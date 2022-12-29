EDITORIAL NOTEBOOK: The dog days of Christmas

Out of west Little Rock comes news of empty-nesters who unknowingly summoned a devil for Christmas.

Discord on four legs, pouncing pandemonium, a teething Beelzebub in the black guise of a Labrador retriever puppy.

This Tasmanian Devil-of-the-Looney- Tunes variety was delivered four days before Christmas, a day before she turned eight weeks old. She goes by Gertie when not engaged in wanton destruction that includes pillaging of extension cords and therefore lamps or the plunder of presents under the tree. (On the bright side, unwrapping gifts on Christmas morning took significantly less time, we're told.)

Within an hour of her arrival, Gertie's two new four-legged housemates had placed their names in the canine transfer portal.

Her steely gaze can strike horror in the hearts of holiday loungers, portending a Herculean pounce that delivers the gnashing of puppy teeth into flesh. Or scalp, squeaky toy; any random object, for that matter. The rolling ball of chomp has even targeted leaves.

The almost-greenish gray eyes behind this gaze belie an element of impending mischief (and disconcertingly, willingness to climb) that keeps Gertie's organic chew toys on their toes and paws alike. And beware the post-nap first five minutes, akin to walking across a savannah with fresh meat thrown over the shoulder.

But discipline met its match in this Diabolus of dogdom. Because the fearless four-legged imp has another superpower, one that offsets her F-5 destructive potential and siphons discipline of its bite. Gertie possesses the power to melt hearts. (As they all do.) The power to turn a chewed sandal into a hug, an upturned side table into a laugh.

Once (and finally) burned through her cache of energy, Gertie's head will rest in the nearest lap or between the closest feet available, craving human contact.

The puppy smell remains ingrained and as infectious as ever. And most importantly, Gertie's capacity for love, which she exhibits in droves, is infinitely greater than her propensity for disruption and destruction.

The latter is temporary. It'll be gone before too long, relegated to family memories. The former, though, is unconditional. It's there for the long haul. Which, our empty-nesters figure, represents what Christmas is all about anyway.

The most recent reports tell us that Gertie's seasoned sisters, previously thought to have seen it all at ages 12 and 13, might have pulled their names out of the transfer portal. They had their own canine Shangri-La going before Santa's surprise, after all, and will again.

But they continue to opt out of puppy play dates.