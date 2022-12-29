Exhaling in Memphis





MEMPHIS -- The wackiest, highest-scoring Liberty Bowl on record came down to 2-point conversion tries in the third overtime and the Arkansas Razorbacks prevailed 55-53 after Kansas backup quarterback Jason Bean threw high and incomplete on the final play.

The University of Arkansas tallied the winning points on KJ Jefferson's touch pass to Rashod Dubinion on a wheel route to open the third extra period in front of a raucous crowd of 52,847 at Simmons Bank Liberty Bowl Stadium.

"I'm exhausted," said Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman, who is 2-0 in bowls with the Hogs. "I didn't play a snap and I'm just beat up.

"I mean, what a game, what a crowd. Those are what bowls are about."

Pittman had the option of playing defense first in the final extra period but elected to go on offense.

"It was my choice and I decided hopefully to put some pressure on them if we made our two-point instead of going on defense. Fortunately we made it. I don't know if it put pressure on them or not, but it would have us if they would have made theirs first."

Liberty Bowl records fell all over the place, including Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels' 544 passing yards, 565 total yards and 5 touchdown passes.

Arkansas (7-6) put two rushers over 100 yards and another at 99 en route to a season-high and bowl-record 394 rushing yards and 681 total yards to the Jayhawks' 603. The Razorbacks posted their fourth-highest single-game total offense and their best under Pittman and offensive coordinator Kendal Briles, whose play selection in the extra periods was on point and executed cleanly.

Jefferson, voted the game's most valuable player, ran for a career-high 130 yards, while Dubinion added 112 and AJ Green 99 after Raheim Sanders went out early with an ankle injury.

"I just wanted to put my teammates in the best position to win," Jefferson said. "When it came down to clutch situations, they made big-time plays. I just wanted to show my leadership and carry my team to victory."

The junior passed for 287 yards and 2 touchdowns and had 417 total yards and was responsible for 4 touchdowns.

The Razorbacks, playing with about 50 scholarship players after more than 25 players entered the transfer portal or declared for the NFL Draft, were the first SEC team to win a bowl game this season, following losses by Florida and Missouri.

"A lot of teams in the SEC in the past have not played well in these games when they lose players," Pittman said. "They haven't played very good and we did. I'm proud to be a winner tonight.

"We heard all week how [the Jayhawks] wanted to be here and they did, but we did too. I'm really proud to be eligible our first three years for a bowl and win the first two we played in."

Arkansas was hot and smooth on offense in overtime, scoring in two plays with both of its first two possessions, on Dubinion's 6-yard run, and Jefferson's 20-yard keeper up the middle. After the second touchdown, Jefferson found Jaedon Wilson for a 2-point conversion pass over the middle.

Kansas caught a break to tie the game at 53-53 after Daniels' 2-yard touchdown run made it 53-51. Arkansas linebacker Chris Paul, who had a game-high 12 tackles, stopped a run by Daniels short on the 2-point conversion try, but the Pac-12 officials called targeting on Quincey McAdoo at the 1. The call was upheld on video review, and Daniels' threw complete to Jared Casey to forge another tie.

The Razorbacks, who scored a Liberty Bowl record 24 points in the first quarter and 31 points in the first half, rushed the field after Bean's pass flew out of the end zone, celebrating their second consecutive bowl victory and a winning record.

The Razorbacks improved to 17-24-3 in bowl games and 3-3 in the Liberty Bowl while beating the Jayhawks for the first time to improve to 1-2 in the series that was first played in 1905-06.

Kansas, playing in its first bowl game since the Insight Bowl after the 2008 season, dropped to 6-7 in the postseason. Arkansas is now 12-6 against Big 12 teams since moving to the SEC, including 6-2 in bowl games.

Kansas tried a reverse pass on the final play of the game, with Daniels pitching to Bean, who appeared to have running room over the right side.

"We struggled running the ball all day," Kansas Coach Lance Leipold said. "It's a play we've used before. Off the reverse, Philly Special, whatever people call that stuff. I don't know what Jason saw on the play, whether he could have run it or not. But he threw it, incomplete."

Game over.

Before the overtime, Kansas raged back from a 38-13 deficit midway through the third quarter by scoring the final 25 points of regulation. Had the Jayhawks completed the comeback, they would have dealt Arkansas its largest blown lead in school history, beating a 24-0 lead that evaporated into a 35-24 loss to Virginia Tech in the Belk Bowl six years ago.

Arkansas had the ball at the Kansas 30 with a 38-23 lead and 3:00 left in the game, when things went haywire for the Hogs.

Matt Landers took a reverse 15 yards but was ruled to have fumbled as he was cupping the ball while hitting the turf. Cobee Bryant returned the fumble 37 yards as Kansas capitalized quickly.

"Bottom line is if we hang on to the ball on that reverse, the game is over at a 15 [point spread]," Pittman said.

Daniels' 10-yard pass to Douglas Emilion brought Kansas within 38-30 with 1:05 remaining.

The Jayhawks executed a perfect onside kick, recovering at the 50 for what Leipold called the first successful onside recovery in his career.

Kansas scored in 24 seconds, with Luke Grimm catching a 21-yard pass with 41 seconds left. The Jayhawks converted the 2-point play on Lawrence Arnold's catch from Daniels.

Pittman said the Razorbacks felt they could win the whole way, a thought echoed by his players.

"We wanted it more," Paul said. "When it got to the end of regulation, we just all came together and we're like, 'We're the better team. We've just got to fight.' That's what we went out there and did."

The Razorbacks took control of the game early, helped by a succession of Kansas turnovers.

After taking a 10-7 lead on Jefferson's 59-yard touchdown pass to an unguarded Landers, the Jayhawks got sloppy.

Savion Morrison fumbled the ensuing kickoff, and Harper Cole recovered at the 17.

On the next snap, the Hogs ran a play they picked up from the San Francisco 49ers, with Jefferson faking a pass left to Bryce Stephens and right to Dubinion as freshman tight end Ty Washington released down the middle to catch the 17-yard score with no defenders around him.

Down 17-7, Kansas drove to the Arkansas 28, but McAdoo picked off a deep pass at the 10 and returned it 17 yards. The Razorbacks reeled off an 11-play touchdown drive, scoring on Jefferson's reach over the goal plane on a 3-yard keeper.

Arkansas moved ahead 38-13 with 8:43 left in the third quarter on Dubinion's 2-yard touchdown run, but the rest of the ride proved bumpy for the Hogs.





A Razorback player celebrates Wednesday evening after a triple-overtime battle at the Autozone Liberty Bowl at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis. The Hogs led 38-13 in the third quarter, but the Jayhawks battled back to force a tense finish. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)





