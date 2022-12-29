Free throws key in Mills’ 66-60 Day 2 win in King Classic

Keaton Cross made his living at the free-throw line Wednesday during the lunch shift, and it paid off for Pulaski County's Mills University Studies.

Cross made 10 of 15 free throws and scored 16 of his 24 points in the second half in leading Mills to a 66-60 win over Huntsville, Ala.'s Grissom to open Day 2 of the King Cotton Holiday Classic in the Pine Bluff Convention Center. Cross made 7 of 12 from the floor and totaled 8 rebounds for the Comets (6-7), who bounced back from a Day 1 loss to Silsbee (Texas).

Marcus Kendrick had 13 points and 3 assists and Allen Dixson scored 8 for Mills, which has won state championships in three of the past six seasons.

Izzy Miles led Grissom (10-5) with 25 points and 4 assists. Miles made 9 of 17 from the floor.

Justin McCall scored 13 points and totaled 6 rebounds, and Brendan Martin had 9 in the loss.

Grissom was attempting to rebound from a last-minute, 65-64 defeat to White Hall in Day 1, and stayed in the game with 54.8% shooting (23 of 42) from the floor. The Tigers made 5 of 7 in the third quarter and 9 of 18 in the fourth.

Miles, who was 3 of 6 from 3-point range, canned a 3 to will the Tigers to within 63-60 in the final minute, but a technical foul call for touching the ball out of bounds allowed Mills to seal the game with free throws.

Mills, which out-rebounded Grissom 33-28, shot 21 for 48 (43.8%) from the floor and made 21 of 30 free throws. Grissom shot 10 for 14 at the stripe.

Newton 63, Bishop O'Connell 55

Stephon Castle scored 20 points and pulled down 12 rebounds, and Newton of Covington, Ga., earned its first King Cotton win over Arlington, Va.-based Bishop O'Connell.

Castle had 6 assists and 2 steals, and Katayvion Jefferies scored 15 points for the Rams (6-4).

O'Connell played its first game at King Cotton after some players did not make it to Pine Bluff in time for Tuesday's scheduled showdown with McEachern (Ga.) amid travel issues. That did not slow O'Connell's Jadyn Harris, who totaled 25 points and 13 rebounds.

Corey Caulker and Quincy Wadley each scored 9 points for O'Connell, which led 36-29 at halftime.

Sidwell Friends 36, Fort Bend Elkins 30

A day after being held to 20 points against Beaumont United, Washington, D.C.'s Sidwell Friends School avoided going 0-2 against the state of Texas and won a defensive battle over Missouri City's Elkins, of the Fort Bend Independent School District.

Neither team shot better than 37% in this game, but Cameron Gillus' 14 points powered the Quakers (9-2), who are 6-2 on neutral courts this season. Chris Russell and Acaden Lewis each had 7 points in the win.

Christopher Barnett scored 15 points, making 7 of 7 from the floor, and pulled down 6 rebounds to lead Elkins (11-5), which lost Tuesday to Pine Bluff High School. Jae'Cody Osborne had 8 points and 6 rebounds in the loss.

Sidwell, which was shut out in the first quarter against Beaumont United, led Elkins 16-14 at halftime.

SHERIDAN INVITATIONAL

Watson Chapel 64, Alma 54

In Sheridan, Khamani Cooper's 20 points and 10 rebounds led a balanced scoring effort as Watson Chapel (9-5) won for the fifth time in six games.

Marcus Strong had 16 points, Joseph Dockett 12 points and 5 rebounds and Jai'Kori Phillips 11 points and 7 rebounds for the Wildcats, who will play Benton at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the semifinal round.

KING COTTON HOLIDAY CLASSIC 2022 SCOREBOARD AND SCHEDULE

All games at the Pine Bluff Convention Center; today's schedule will be announced on pbcommercial.com and on the Pine Bluff Commercial on Facebook and Twitter

Tuesday's scores

Windermere (Fla.) 57, Greenforest-McCalep (Ga.) 46

White Hall 65, Grissom (Ala.) 64

Silsbee (Texas) 55, Mills University Studies 47

Beaumont (Texas) United 49, Sidwell Friends School (D.C.) 20

Jonesboro (Ark.) 50, Newton (Ga.) 42

Pine Bluff 47, Fort Bend (Texas) Elkins 38

CANCELED -- McEachern (Ga.) vs. Bishop O'Connell (Va.)

Wednesday's games

Mills 66, Grissom 60

Sidwell Friends 36, Fort Bend Elkins 30

Silsbee 84, Windermere 78, OT

Newton 63, Bishop O'Connell 55

Greenforest-McCalep 54, White Hall 47

Pine Bluff 48, McEachern 45

Beaumont (Texas) United 41 vs. Jonesboro 38

Jalen Rougier-Roane of Sidwell Friends School (D.C.) passes off a rebound as Jae'Cody Osborne of Fort Bend (Texas) Elkins defends in the fourth quarter Wednesday at King Cotton. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

