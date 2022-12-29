Get to know Arkansas pitcher commitment Kel Busby

Pulaski Academy right-handed pitcher Kel Busby recently committed to Arkansas after visiting Fayetteville.

Busby, 6-2 and 195 pounds, chose the Razorbacks over interest from LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Pepperdine and Arkansas-Little Rock.

He and his parents visited Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn and staff on Dec. 14, the same day he gave his pledge to the Hogs.

The nephew of former Arkansas football player Bo Busby, an All-Southwest Conference safety in 1975, Busby recorded a 87 mph fastball as a freshman and 92 mph as a sophomore.

Busby, who led the football Bruins to the Class 6A state title in December, had a 5-2 record, finished with an ERA of 0.96 and had 65 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings, while opponents hit .132 against him during his freshman season.

As a sophomore, he started 12 games, had a 6-2 record with a 1.55 ERA, and 86 strikeouts in 58 innings. He held opponents to a .158 batting average.

Nickname: K.B

Favorite thing about playing pitcher: Being in control of the game.

Coach Dave Van Horn is: Awesome, in all aspects.

Funniest football moment: My OC giving me relationship advice during the championship game.

If I couldn’t play baseball, I would want to star in: Football

My mom is always on me about: Drinking my protein shakes.

Must watch TV: Vampire Diaries

Love or hate rollercoasters: Love

What super power would you choose if given the option: Teleportation

My two pet peeves are: People who don’t signal they are turning and people who walk slow.

If you could meet a famous person who would it be: Adam Sandler

My hidden talent is: Gymnastics

Favorite fast food chain and why: Canes. Their sauce is untouched.

Only one meal for the rest of my life: Caniac combo from Canes.

I will never eat: Mushrooms

Favorite junk food: Welch’s Fruit Snacks

Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: Shark

All-time celebrity crush: Dianna Agron

If you could live anywhere, where would you live: Texas

I’m terrified of: Spiders

Most unusual place I’ve fallen asleep: Basketball court

Love or hate horror movies and why: Love, I like suspense and jump scares.

Cat or dog person and why: Dog person because cats are hard to hold and rarely nice.

Do you think aliens exist?: Yes

I get emotional when: People ask how good I am at golfing.

Which do you prefer: Twitter, TikTok, Instagram, or Snapchat?: Snapchat, that’s how I communicate with most people.

Best advice I’ve received: Be the guy that makes those around him better.

Role model and why: Tom Brady, on and off the field he’s the greatest of all time. Wherever he goes he will find a way to win.

Three words to describe me: Funny, competitive and loyal