DEAR HELOISE: For some reason, some states mandate that auto mechanics use the tire pressures listed on the inside of the driver's door of a car. This is fine for original tires, generally rated at 32 to 35 PSI. But if you buy aftermarket tires, they are almost always rated at higher pressures, usually 40 to 50 PSI.

I feel that this regulation can cause harm to drivers and their passengers, as driving with tires that are under-inflated by 10 to 20 pounds could be dangerous. The tire could come off in a hard turn or in an emergency situation. Not to mention, poor handling and tire wear can cause a serious incident as well as worse mileage.

The benefits of having your tires pumped up to a few pounds below the maximum rating on the tire are: less rolling resistance, which means better gas mileage, better handling, and longer tire wear.

One has to request, or sometimes demand, that the mechanic use the pressures you want, as some garages are adamant about using the car manufacturer's listing. Years ago, I even had to sign a waiver to get it done the way I wanted it.

I hope this catches on, as it will help reduce the amount of gasoline being used nationwide. Thank you.

-- Frank A. Ventura, Calif.

DEAR HELOISE: When I got my handicapped placard, it did not easily hang on the rearview mirror on my car. So I came up with an idea. I hung a plain shower curtain hook on the mirror, and my placard hangs easily off of that.

-- Jean Milici, Torrington, Conn.

DEAR HELOISE: As a mother of three boys, I completely agree with your response to a reader about a boy not liking salads, stating that he is fortunate to have a parent to look out for his nutritional needs.

I would like to add a few hints that might help him learn to eat vegetables by helping his parent prepare the veggies in new, tasty ways. Adding different types of salad dressings, steaming the carrots, and adding a variety of fresh herbs and seasonings -- or dips like peanut butter or cream cheese on celery, for instance -- may give him a new perspective on consuming vegetables.

-- Teresa B., Pasadena, Calif.

DEAR HELOISE: I love that people are exchanging ideas for gifts for seniors. One caution is, when putting together a package, be careful with prepackaged foods, especially canned goods. While they are shelf-stable, they can contain amounts of sodium that are higher than recommended for anyone, much less those on a low-salt diet.

If your budget allows, it might be nice to take seniors on a grocery trip and perhaps stop for lunch afterward. Or you can show up periodically throughout the year with a few things or have them over to your house for dinner. You can even bring dinner or lunch and have it with them, rather than just dropping it off as a gift. The company and your presence may be much more appreciated.

-- M.T.S., Monrovia, Calif.

Send a money- or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5000; fax to (210) 435-6473; or email

Heloise@Heloise.com