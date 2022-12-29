High school basketball roundups

BOYS

BENTON 65, JACKSONVILLE 51 Terrion Burgess had 28 points as Benton (9-4) won its first game at the Sheridan Invitational. Jonathan Bell followed with 21 points, and A.D. Gray ended with nine for the Panthers.

BENTON HARMONY GROVE 65, NEMO VISTA 39 Walter Browning erupted for 33 points, including nine three-pointers, to power Harmony Grove (10-3) in the Mount Vernon-Enola Holiday Classic. Tyler McCormick had 14 points for the Cardinals. Patrick Penny guided Nemo Vista (11-9) with 28 points.

BLYTHEVILLE 89, HILLCREST, MO. 48 Rashaud Marshall had 20 points, 11 rebounds and 4 blocks in an overpowering effort for Blytheville (14-0) in the Poplar Bluff Showdown in Poplar Bluff, Mo. KeSean Washington had 15 points and handed out 11 assists.

CONWAY CHRISTIAN 74, SACRED HEART 60 Cooper Ellis had 23 points in a victory for Conway Christian (5-3) in the Mount Vernon-Enola Holiday Classic. Miles Dickinson added 12 points for the Eagles. Mason Dold scored 15 points, and Jack Poole had 13 for Sacred Heart (6-12).

FAYETTEVILLE 61, DUPOINT MANUEL, KY. 59 Nigel Armstrong scored 14 points to lead Fayetteville (10-4) in Pensacola, Fla. Ornette Gaines had 11 points for the Bulldogs, who trailed 34-28 at halftime but outscored their opponents 14-5 in the fourth quarter to move ahead.

GREENWOOD 67, JUNCTION CITY 57 Dawson Holt churned out 20 points as Greenwood (4-9) stopped a four-game losing streak by winning on the second day of the Ultimate Auto Group Invitational at Mountain Home. Aiden Kennon has 12 points for the Bulldogs.

DREW CENTRAL 69, RISON 26 Tramond Miller scored 10 points to enable Drew Central (8-5) to run away with the victory during its Commercial Bank Southeast Arkansas Holiday Tournament in Monticello. Owen Morrison scored 12 points for Rison (1-4).

DUMAS 65, PRAIRIE GROVE 33 Tommy Reddick had 16 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 steals as Dumas (9-6) won its ninth consecutive game during the Lendal Thomas Classic in Harrison. Mike Reddick finished with 15 points, 6 steals and 4 steals, and Raylen Spratt came up with 10 points, 2 steals and 2 assists for the Bobcats.

LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL 86, ROSSVIEW, TENN. 66 Gavin Snyder scored 21 points, grabbed 7 rebounds and dished out 3 assists as Central (13-3) outscored its foes in every quarter to roll at the NXT LVL Hoopfest in Nashville, Tenn. Annor Boateng had 16 points, and Savaughn Smith collected 13 for the Tigers, who led 40-33 at halftime. Luke Moore finished with 11 points, and Daniel Culberson followed with eight for Central.

LONGVIEW, TEXAS 62, CAMDEN FAIRVIEW JV 24 Robert Blandburg scored 21 points as Longview (14-2) beat the host team's junior varsity group in their holiday classic. David Justice had 10 points for the Lobos. Jaylen Goodwin had nine points for Fairview, which was down 42-13 at halftime.

MANILA 75, CEDAR RIDGE 46 Brayden Nunn had 23 points and seven rebounds for Manila (11-3) on the second day of the Bad Boy Mowers Ronnie Brogdon Invitational at Highland. Rex Farmer ended with 15 points and eight rebounds, and Luke Kirk tallied 14 points and seven assists for the Lions. Jaron Burrow also managed 13 points and four assists for Manila.

OSCEOLA 75, BATESVILLE 68 Richard High knocked down seven three-pointers and finished with 25 points as Osceola (5-5) responded in the Bad Boy Mowers Ronnie Brogdon Invitational in Highland.

OUACHITA 41, STRONG 34 Rhett Lee had 16 points for Ouachita (9-12), which snapped a five-game losing streak with a hard-fought win in the Commercial Bank Southeast Arkansas Holiday Tournament at Monticello.

PERRYVILLE 45, MOUNT IDA 37 Easton Walker scored 14 points as Perryville (5-8) prevailed at the Larry Ray Memorial Tournament in Jessieville. Tyler Givens added 13 points for the Mustangs.

RUSSELLVILLE 66, CROSSETT 23 Caleb Carter poured in 16 points and six rebounds for Russellville (10-3) in a romp in the Wildcat Classic at Episcopal Collegiate. Jayden Berry added 11 points and five rebounds for the Cyclones.

STAR CITY 70, HAMPTON 67 Caleb Williams had 29 points in a close one for Star City (6-5) in the Commercial Bank Southeast Arkansas Holiday Tournament at Drew Central. Tavion Galbert scored 34 points for Hampton (3-4).

VILONIA 69, LITTLE ROCK SOUTHWEST 47 Josh Lawrence led all players with 24 points for Vilonia (11-3) in the first round of the Beebe Holiday Classic.

WARREN 61, TRINITY CHRISTIAN 40 Antonio Jordan broke free for 25 points for Warren (1-2) in the Commercial Bank Southeast Arkansas Holiday Tournament. Marley Franklin had 10 points for Trinity Christian (3-4).

GIRLS

BENTON HARMONY GROVE 34, SACRED HEART 31 Olivia Wallace strung together 19 points to boost Harmony Grove (7-5) in the consolation round of the Mount Vernon-Enola Holiday Classic. Callie Gottsponer had 12 points for Sacred Heart (10-6).

BROOKLAND 47, RIVERSIDE 37 Brookland (10-4) won its sixth straight game behind a 21-point performance from Evan Polsgrove during the Northeast Arkansas Invitational in Jonesboro. Macy Slater had 16 points for the Lady Bearcats.

BRYANT 53, PULASKI ACADEMY 28 Emileigh Muse had nine points as Bryant (9-3) got it done collectively in the Kameron Hale Classic at Lake Hamilton. Natalie Edmonson had eight points, and Lauren Lain tallied seven for the Lady Hornets.

CENTRAL ARKANSAS CHRISTIAN 60, CADDO HILLS 35 Riley Bryant's 26 points did the trick for Central Arkansas Christian (3-7) at the Larry Ray Memorial Tournament in Jessieville. Livian Burton had 21 points for the Lady Mustangs.

CONWAY 66, RED OAK, TEXAS 50 Chloe Clardy had 16 of her 22 points in the first half as Conway (11-1) breezed in the morning game at the Sandra Meadows Classic in Duncanville, Texas. Alexis Cox had 14 points, and Savannah Scott ended with 12 for the Lady Wampus Cats, who lead 33-24 at halftime. In the late game, Conway beat Sachse, Texas, 67-50 behind 27 points from Scott. Clardy and Cox had 11 and 10 points, respectively.

CONWAY CHRISTIAN 48, CONCORD 29 Conley Gibson scored 18 points as Conway Christian (13-4) moved into the finals of the Mount Vernon-Enola Holiday Tournament. Mallory Malone had 12 points for the Lady Eagles. Ashlyn Cossey ended with 18 points for Concord (14-8).

DREW CENTRAL 56, JUNCTION CITY 10 Hannah Meeks put up 11 points for Drew Central (9-4) which won its initial game at the Commercial Bank Southeast Arkansas Holiday Tournament on its home court. The win was the Lady Pirates' sixth in its last seven games.

FARMINGTON 59, FAIR GROVE, MO. 42 Jenna Lawrence pumped in 20 points for Farmington (15-1), which led 36-22 after two quarters and slowly strolled to victory in the Ultimate Auto Group Invitational at Mountain Home. Reese Shirey added 11 points for the Lady Cardinals.

FAYETTE-WARE, TENN. 47, MARION 36 Sydnei Marshall's 25-point outburt was more than enough for Fayette-Ware (11-4) during the morning game at the Sandra Meadows Classic in Duncanville, Texas. Alyse Holliman scored 12 points, and Aaliyah Taylor had nine points for Marion (3-8). The Lady Patriots rebounded to beat Incarnate Word 67-39 in the nightcap, with Holliman scoring 20 points. Kierra Neal scored 15 points while Taylor connected for 10 points.

FLIPPIN 54, SALEM 52 Ella Alexander notched a team-high 21 points for Flippin (9-6) in its win in the consolation bracket of the Ultimate Auto Group Invitational at Mountain Home. Ally Hodges added 16 points for the Lady Bobcats. Marleigh Sellars scored 26 points for Salem (11-3), which has lost two games in a row for the first time this season.

GREENWOOD 62, OZARK, MO. 47 Madison Cartwright and Anna Trusty both scored 12 points for Greenwood (11-2) in the Pink and White Lady Classic in Springfield, Mo. Brooklyn Woolsey had 11 points while Carly Sexton and Kylah Pearcy notched 10 points apiece for the Lady Bulldogs.

LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL 46, McKINNEY NORTH, TEXAS 36 Jordan Marshall put in 15 points, and Taylor Day-Davis contributed eight as Central (8-5) fought its way to victory at the Sandra Meadows Classic in Duncanville, Texas.

MAGNOLIA 57, HAMPTON 16 Kishaylia Doss led a balanced effort with 10 points as Magnolia (5-2) dominated in its first round game at the Commercial Bank Southeast Arkansas Holiday Tournament. Ke'niah Stephens had 12 points for Hampton (3-4).

MAUMELLE 44, WHITE HALL 29 India Robinson's 12 points helped send Maumelle (5-9) into the semifinals of the Commercial Bank Southeast Arkansas Holiday Tournament at Drew Central.

MIDLOTHIAN, TEXAS 45, FAYETTEVILLE 38 Kadia Ward had 16 points, and Bailey Davis connected for 14 points in a win for Midlothian (9-8) in the early game at the Sandra Meadows Classic in Duncanville, Texas. Elise Jones added 13 points for the Lady Panthers. Whitney Brown scored 12 points, Charley Rawlins ended with nine points, and Wynter Beck collected eight points for Fayetteville (6-5), which had won three games in a row.

MILLS 49, CARLISLE 40 Jordan Gregory clocked out with 27 points, 5 rebounds and 5 steals for Mills (3-10), which put an end to an eight-game losing streak by winning its first game at the Clarendon Holiday Classic. Jeneva Gregory chipped in with 7 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 steals for the Lady Comets.

NEMO VISTA 48, SOUTH SIDE BEE BRANCH 45 Addy Peebles delivered 16 points as Nevada (12-7) bounced back. Kailynn Garris had 15 points for the Lady Red Hawks. Emily Walley and Brinkley Smith both scored 12 points for Bee Branch (13-10).

NETTLETON 53, MARMADUKE 47 Makenzie Williams had 14 points and 12 rebounds as Nettleton (10-1) overcame a 10-point, halftime deficit to win at the Northeast Arkansas Invitational. Kyla Williams scored 11 points in the second half for the Lady Raiders, who were down 26-16 at halftime.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK 68, SHADOW CREEK, TEXAS 45 April Edwards had 18 points for North Little Rock (12-1) in a 23-point dismantling in Mansfield, Texas. Madison Hatley had 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Lady Charging Wildcats.

PARIS 61, ELKINS 43 Jayden Wells had 21 points as Paris (7-7) evened its record and advanced to the semifinals of the Bill Frye Invitational in Mansfield. Annabelle Perry scored 17 points, and Brailey Forst chipped in with 10 points for the Lady Eagles.

RISON 53, WARREN 25 La'Drea Hamilton dropped in 11 points for Rison (10-4) in the first round of the Commercial Bank Southeast Arkansas Holiday Tournament at Drew Central. The victory was the Lady Wildcats' eighth in their last nine games. Tessa Anders scored 13 points for Warren (0-5).

SPRINGDALE HAR-BER 65, FRISCO MEMORIAL, TEXAS 60 Pacious McDaniel dominated with 34 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals for Har-Ber (7-3) in Mansfield, Texas. Delaney Roller had 11 points and 10 rebounds, and Galatia Andrew contributed 8 points, 8 assists and 2 steals for the Lady Wildcats.

TUESDAY'S LATE GAMES

BOYS

BIGELOW 58, NEMO VISTA 36 Three players finished in double-digit scoring for Bigelow (11-1), which kept is winning ways going at the Mount Vernon-Enola Holiday Classic. Bennett Wilson scored 14 points, and Wade Nutt had 12 points for the Panthers. Javon Orr added 11 points. Patrick Perry and Braden Hill both had 10 points for Nemo Vista (11-8).

DARDANELLE 61, GRAVETTE 27 Braden Tanner had 27 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists as Dardanelle (14-2) thoroughly beat the host team in their holiday tournament. Creed Vega added 6 points, 10 rebounds and 3 assists.

IZARD COUNTY 71, GUY-PERKINS 64, OT Tyler Hill scored 20 points, and Kasen Black responded with 17 points for Izard County (5-7) at the Bad Boy Mowers Ronnie Brogdon Invitational in Highland. Jude Everett tossed in 14 points, and Keaton Melton put in 10 points for the Cougars.

MOUNT VERNON-ENOLA 86, SACRED HEART 78 Cody Hoover buried six three-pointers and finished with 29 points in a back-and-forth battle for Mount Vernon-Enola(10-10) during its holiday classic. Logan Loyd had 17 points, James Rodgers collected 13 points, and Dakota Walls gathered 12 points for the Warhawks. Jack Poole had 23 points for Sacred Heart (6-11).

PARAGOULD 80, GREENWOOD 64 Gavin Hall had a game-high 38 points to power Paragould (5-7) in the opening round of the Ultimate Auto Tournament in Mountain Home.

STUTTGART 60, LAKE VILLAGE 49 Jadavien Banks scored 20 points to lead Stuttgart (4-1) to the Bauxite Tournament title. Drew Davis slipped in 16 points, and Jatavian Gaddy connected for eight points for the Ricebirds.

GIRLS

BIGELOW 66, SACRED HEART 40 Aubrey Evans went off for 33 points in a runaway for Bigelow (10-3) at the Mount Vernon-Enola Holiday Classic. Bella Johnson added 10 points for the Lady Panthers. Emma Dold scored 18 points, and Ayla Hoelzeman had 11 points for Sacred Heart (11-5).

DARDANELLE 58, JAY, OKLA. 33 Stevie Tanner drilled seven three-pointers and finished with 21 points as Dardanelle (9-4) prevailed in the Gravette Christmas Tournament. Bethani Walter had 20 points for the Lady Sand Lizards.

FARMINGTON 70, SALEM 28 A 24-point first quarter opened the floodgates for Farmington (13-1) in the first round of the Ultimate Auto Tournament in Mountain Home. Jenna Lawrence scored 14 points, and Kaycee McCumber had 13 points for the Lady Cardinals, who led 42-18 at halftime. Reese Shirey ended with 10 points for Farmington. Marleigh Sellars' 11 points carried Salem (11-2).

MAMMOTH SPRING 56, PROVIDENCE ACADEMY 45 Brynn Washam scored 22 points for Mammoth Spring (16-3) in the Lady Blackhawk Invitational at Pea Ridge. Adrianna Corbett tallied 10 points for the Lady Bears.

RIVERCREST 78, BUFFALO ISLAND CENTRAL 75 Brineka Taylor's monster outing was the difference for Rivercrest (8-6) during the Northeast Arkansas Invitational. Taylor had 31 points and 20 rebounds, 15 of which were on the offensive end, for the Lady Colts.