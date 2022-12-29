



Happy birthday (Dec. 29): Your cosmic bounty includes charisma and popularity. The months ahead will bring an array of social bonds, some braided strong, others like paper streamers, colorful and temporary.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You're willing to give and the other person is willing to let you. Be careful though, because what you do now sets a precedent for the rest of the relationship. Make sure it's something you don't mind keeping up.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): The opportunity of the day seems risky — but isn't really. You can't lose because even losing will put you ahead. Whether you try and win or try and fail you'll be better off than a person who didn't try at all.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Pretending to be an expert is the first step to actually being an expert. Your friends will connect you with people who are interested in the same things as you.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Social scientists suggest decisions are easier to make between three and five options. The more choices you have, the less likely you are to choose at all. To help yourself make a sound, timely decision, narrow your options.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Bad feelings are better teachers than good feelings. So many good ideas start out as revenge plots. Needing things to be better will ignite your purpose, fuel your drive and sharpen your intent.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): It is possible to cultivate a feeling of security even though you know it's mostly created in your mind. Absolute security isn't something life can offer. The next best thing is to accept your vulnerability bravely.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): A relationship will provide the sweet spot in your day. You'll play to one another's strengths and bond in a sweet arrangement, working as a team. Those who share your interests will augment your luck.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Willpower is like a muscle you can flex and use — but not forever. Eventually, overuse leads to fatigue, then recovery is needed. So, let up on yourself. Alternate between cycles of discipline and relaxation.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Even though you can't change another person, as you change yourself, people adapt to counter your move. The energy shifts. You may not be able to control the shape it takes but it will be something other than it is now.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): To love and be unsure if your love is returned — the anticipation can be sweet or agonizing, depending on how you feel about your chances. This applies to something other than a person now.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You'll either put your ideas to the test or save time by proceeding on your best guess, knowing there's a chance you could be wrong. You have a healthy respect for reality, and you don't mind when it corrects you.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Stay as unrelentingly focused on what you want as you possibly can. You won't have to steer clear of unnecessary drama because you won't even see it. It will be happening in an entirely different world from yours.

MERCURY RETROGRADE

Capricorn is the realm of the sky associated with power structures, authority, tradition, father figures and time. Mercury backing up through this realm signals the sort of disruptions that cause people to question the status quo. Some will say “that’s just how things are,” when often it’s really the case that “things are” as “we are.”

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Ted Danson’s list of film and television credits is veering into the triple digits. The comedy king has played the fallen angel, the coach, the devilish ladies’ man and, notably, a version of himself on HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” Capricorn sun brings confidence, swagger and precise timing. The show-business savvy and instinct to entertain comes via his natal moon and Saturn in Leo.



