Hunter scores in the last minute

One of my favorite events is the annual Post-Christmas deer hunt at Sheridan with Dr. Bobby McGehee of Little Rock and Jason Shipp of Henley.

Officially, Dec. 26-28 are nothing more than a subsection of the modern gun deer season. In years past, however, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission called it the Christmas Holiday modern gun deer hunt. Many of us nonconformists still call it the Christmas Holiday hunt.

McGehee, Shipp, and I have met for this hunt annually since 2018, and like all routines, this hunt has taken on some peculiar traditions. For example, this is the only time all year that I'll eat a McDonald's burger. Shipp has adopted the tradition, too. We get Quarter Pounders with cheese, but only from the Mac's in Sheridan. The burger is always piping hot, and it always tastes so good.

Shipp fandoned his dubious tradition of using an old .30-30 lever-action rifle with loose scope mounts that contributed to him missing a deer almost every year. He remedied that deficiency this year by showing up with a Remington Model 700 SPS Stainless in 7mm Remington Magnum topped with a really nice Leupold scope. He swore that the scope mounts were tight and solid.

Upon arriving at McGehee's deer camp, we met Keith Throneberry and Ralph Warner. Throneberry treated us to a lively recap of his deer season, which included his taking an 8-point buck. Throneberry said he appreciates the improved quality of Arkansas bucks since the inception of the 3-point rule which requires a legal buck to have at least three points on one antler. However, he also laments what he believes to be the over-emphasis on trophy antlers. It has created an atmosphere of shame for anybody that doesn't kill a buck that's at least 5-years old.

"I didn't put a picture of my buck on Facebook or anything because I didn't want all those people telling me I should have let him go another year," Throneberry said. "Back before all that, heck, anybody would be tickled to kill a buck like that.

"I feel bad for people that kill these great big bucks," Throneberry continued. They kill a 130- or 140-class deer, and it ruins them. They won't ever shoot a smaller buck, and you probably won't ever see a bigger one."

"I've heard people say it over and over and over again," I said, commiserating. "Every year I interview the person that wins the Big Buck Classic. They've got a buck of a lifetime that'll stand with any in the country, and they always say the won't ever shoot at a smaller one. Well, congratulations, because that means you'll probably never kill another deer ever."

Warner takes care of all the green fields at the club. He briefed us on his Herculean efforts, which looked doomed to fail in the fall. The timely arrival of rain coupled with a timely replanting saved the fields and provide a good source of forage in a pine woods environment where little natural forage exists.

"When it finally came up, it really came up," McGehee said. "The fields look fantastic!"

At about 2:30 p.m., McGehee deposited me at a field where I killed a doe in 2019. The temperature was plummeting, but I forgot to bring my coat. I dreaded the next few hours, but to my great fortune there was a Little Buddy heater in the corner with a bottle of propane attached. I turned it on and promptly fell asleep.

When I woke, a big doe and two button bucks were eating in the field. About that time, McGehee's 7.62 Warbird thundered. The deer looked up briefly and continued feeding. I decided to shoot the doe, but as I reached for my rifle, the deer all looked to my left, raised their tails and fled, not to be seen again.

I began texting a friend who taunted me mercilessly.

"We're at the two-minute warning in the fourth quarter," I replied. "I've got on my TB12 jersey. It's first and 10, and the ball's on the 20. The fans are streaming out of the stands, and they're going to miss the greatest game-winning rally of all time."

"They're going to miss seeing you choke," she retorted, adding a hysterical laughing emoji.

I was in the middle of texting a rebuke when, with literally about 1 minute left in legal shooting time, a deer stepped into the field. My Winchester 7-Mag planted it, a button buck. I give McGehee grief for using a gun capable of disabling armored personnel carriers, but shooting a 70-pound deer at 40 yards with a 7-Mag. is about the same.

"Boom!" I texted. "Hendricks lofts a back shoulder fade to his wide receiver in the corner of the end zone. Both feet inbounds as time expires. Hendricks WINS! Hendricks WINS! Hendricks WINS!"

She took a very long time to reply. "LOL!" and a heart emoji was her only response.