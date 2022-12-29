The nation in brief: Innocent, pleads Pelosi attack suspect

Innocent, pleads Pelosi attack suspect

SAN FRANCISCO -- The man charged in the break-in at U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's home and the beating of her 82-year-old husband in October pleaded innocent Wednesday to six charges, including attempted murder, prosecutors said.

David DePape had planned to kidnap the speaker -- who was in Washington at the time of the attack -- when he broke into the couple's San Francisco home Oct. 28, authorities said. Instead, the 42-year-old defendant severely beat her husband, Paul Pelosi, with a hammer in an attack that was witnessed by two police officers.

Paul Pelosi was knocked unconscious and woke up in a pool of blood. He underwent surgery to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands. He has since appeared in public wearing a hat and a glove covering his wounds.

Earlier this month, a judge ruled that prosecutors had presented enough evidence at a preliminary hearing to move forward. Wednesday's appearance was another arraignment, a procedural move where the defendant enters a plea on the charges that will be brought to trial.

DePape is still being held without bail; his state case returns to court Feb. 23. A federal case in which DePape has also pleaded innocent is also ongoing.

He is charged in state court with attempted murder, first-degree residential burglary, elder abuse, assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment and threatening a family member of a public official.

Californian accused in 4 more slayings

STOCKTON, Calif. -- A man suspected in California serial killings was charged in four additional slayings this week, bringing the total to seven deaths since April 2021, authorities said.

The shootings terrorized the Central Valley city of Stockton as police searched for a man clad in black who appeared to be "on a mission," they said, as he hunted victims for ambush-style shootings. He was also tied violence in Alameda County.

Three of the four slayings listed in court documents Tuesday have already been disclosed by authorities -- who earlier said they had linked suspect Wesley Brownlee to the killings of six men and the wounding of a woman -- but charges had not been filed.

Tuesday's fourth case, an April 2021 slaying that brings the total to seven killings, was previously unreported.

Brownlee was arrested in October when he "was out hunting" for another possible victim in Stockton, police said at the time. He is set to appear in court Jan. 3.

Ex-Georgia prosecutor's hearing delayed

BRUNSWICK, Ga. -- A judge postponed a court hearing this week for a former Georgia prosecutor charged with meddling in the police investigation of the 2020 killing of Ahmaud Arbery.

Superior Court Judge John Turner did not set a new court date for former Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Jackie Johnson.

Johnson has not appeared in court since she was indicted in September 2021 on charges of violating her oath and hindering police investigating Arbery's killing. White men in pickups chased the young Black man on Feb. 23, 2020, after spotting him running in their neighborhood outside coastal Brunswick. The chase ended with Arbery being shot dead in the street.

The man who initiated the chase, Greg McMichael, was a retiree who had worked as an investigator for Johnson. She was still Glynn County's top prosecutor when Arbery was killed, but lost her reelection campaign a few months later.

The indictment accuses Johnson of using her office to try to shield Greg McMichael and Travis McMichael, his adult son, who fired the fatal shotgun blasts. They were ultimately convicted of murder and federal hate crime charges.

Kansas town restricts water after ice jam

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Kansas town about 60 miles northeast of Kansas City has mandated water use restrictions after an ice jam on the Missouri River in Nebraska significantly lowered water levels downriver.

Record-low water levels led Atchison, located along the Missouri River, to declare mandatory conservation efforts Tuesday, according to the city.

In order to continue meeting the water demands of residents, farmers and businesses, nearly everyone in the city of about 11,000 people is being asked to conserve. "All customers are encouraged to conserve water beyond the described restrictions where possible and safe to do so," the city said.

This means that everyone from farmers to small-business owners to homeowners and tenants is being asked to use water only when necessary, such as for laundry, cooking and bathing.

Forecasts show the river will be back to normal low levels by the middle of next week.



