KING COTTON 2022: O'Connell evens up tourney record

Sophomore Quincy Wadley scored 20 points in 19 minutes of action, leading Bishop O’Connell of Arlington, Va., to a 66-58 win over Fort Bend (Texas) Elkins on the final day of the King Cotton Holiday Classic.

The win evened O’Connell’s King Cotton record at 1-1, capping an adventurous week of travel from the suburb of the nation’s capital to Pine Bluff. Only about half of O’Connell’s roster was available for its scheduled game Tuesday, as harsh winter weather hampered travel for Joe Wootten’s team.

That game was canceled, and O’Connell (4-5) lost Wednesday to Newton (Ga.) 63-55.

Wadley shot 6 of 10 from the floor, making all four 3-point attempts, and was 4 for 4 at the free-throw line. David Rochester scored 11 points and Jadyn Harris had 10 for Wootton’s Knights.

Tood Woods scored 17 points and Christopher Barnett had 14 for the Elkins Knights (11-8), of Missouri City in Fort Bend County, Texas. Elkins went winless at King Cotton, losing to Pine Bluff High School on Tuesday and to Sidwell Friends School (D.C) on Wednesday.

Grissom (Ala.) 50, Greenforest-McCalep (Ga.) 43

Two teams that played White Hall at King Cotton faced off to open Thursday’s action, and Huntsville-based Grissom picked up its first win at the tournament.

Izzy Miles continued his strong shooting for the winning Tigers, making 6 of 8 from the floor and finishing with a game-high 16 points, 3 assists and 8 rebounds. Justin McCall scored 14 points, and D.J. Thompson had 10 for Grissom.

D.K. Manyiel scored 12 points and pulled down 8 rebounds for Greenforest (5-6), which earned its lone King Cotton win Wednesday over White Hall.

King Cotton Holiday Classic Scoreboard and Schedule:

Thursday’s games

— Grissom (Ala.) 50, Greenforest-McCalep (Ga.) 43

— Bishop O'Connell (Va.) 66, Fort Bend (Texas) Elkins 58

—Windermere (Fla.) vs. Mills, underway

— Newton (Ga.) vs. Sidwell Friends (D.C.), 3 p.m.

— White Hall vs. Silsbee (Texas), 5 p.m.

—McEachern (Ga.) vs. Jonesboro, 6:30 p.m.

—King Bracket final: Pine Bluff vs. Beaumont (Texas) United, 8 p.m.