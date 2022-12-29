KING COTTON 2022: Texas' Silsbee matches White Hall's intensity, takes Creed Bracket

The Silsbee (Texas) Tigers met their match Thursday against the White Hall Bulldogs, ultimately becoming the undefeated King Cotton Holiday Classic Creed Bracket champions after a toe-to-toe, 84-80 win.

The Tigers (11-11) were the only undefeated 3-0 team in the bracket, which was played in a round-robin format. They won the first day against the Mills University Studies Comets, 55-47. The second day, they defeated the Windermere (Fla.) Wolverines, 84-78, in overtime. Then they faced the Bulldogs.

“This was a very tough field,” Tigers Coach Joe Sigler said. “We needed the experience. I needed it as a coach. It helped out tremendously because you learn new plays when you come to a tournament like this.”

The Tigers and Bulldogs were tied 12 times throughout the game. The final tie, 78-78, came with 1:05 left in the game.

A 3-point jumper by Ashton Cartwright put the Tigers up 81-80. The Bulldogs (11-6) tried valiantly to come back, but failed.

“I think there were questionable foul calls,” Bulldogs Coach Josh Hayes said.

Hayes pointed to a charge call against his son, sophomore Jai’Chaunn Hayes, one of the leading scorers in Arkansas. He led the Bulldogs with 20 points on Thursday.

“Then at the end we couldn’t get a call when we needed fouls to get the ball,” he said. “But that’s not to say [the Silsbee Tigers] didn’t fight. They fought, and they are one of the best teams we have played.”

Four Bulldogs players were in double digits — Hayes; Ezekiel Farris, 19; Randy Emerson, 16; and Keaton Stone, 11.

The Tigers also had four players in double digits: Dre’lon Miller with 30 points, Jared Harris with 20 points, LaMarcus Bottley Jr. with 12 and Troy Rice with 10.

The Tigers shot 32 for 61 (52.5%) from the floor but were only 6 for 23 from 3-point range (26.1%). The Tigers made 14 of 21 (66.7%) at the free throw line.

The Bulldogs shot 27 for 56 (48.2%) from the floor, making 5 of 15 from 3-point range (33.3%), and 21 for 24 (87.5%) at the free throw line.

Sigler said that the Bulldogs, especially Jai Hayes, were a force for any team to watch in the future.

Miller said that Sigler didn’t bring his team to Arkansas to lose.

“He expected us to play well,” Miller said. “This was a very good team with a good coach. We had to reach to match them.”

Harris said the key to the win was focusing on rebounds and communicating, and that’s what the Tigers will have to do as they go into conference play in Texas.

The Bulldogs are on their home court Wednesday when they take on the Benton Panthers.

Troy Rice of Silsbee (Texas) goes to the basket against Jai'Chaunn Hayes of White Hall in the second quarter at the King Cotton Holiday Classic in Pine Bluff on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)





