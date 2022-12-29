"Let Me In!" tour sees Rodney Carrington returning to Arkansas for three year-end shows

Comedian Rodney Carrington is calling his current tour "Let Me In!" But he isn't banging on any doors as he closes out 2022 in Arkansas with three performances — today in Fort Smith, Friday in Jonesboro and Saturday (New Year's Eve) in Little Rock.

"I'm just coming to town to do my little song-and-dance routine," he says, "and anybody who likes me can come on out."

Arkansas has been a destination for Carrington since he started his career more than three decades ago. Some fans will remember him as an opening act at the Comedy House (now the Loony Bin) in west Little Rock's Breckenridge Village, concluding his set by devouring a sandwich in slow motion to the theme from the movie "2001."

Carrington says he couldn't have predicted at the time that he'd be playing sold-out shows in large auditoriums, stadiums and arenas, or that he would be among the top-10 highest-grossing touring comedians, which he has been for the past two decades.

"I just found a way to get out of East Texas, doing something I enjoyed," he says.

In this first post-covid year for touring performers, he has been doing a lot of traveling, doing more than 100 shows, "and the shows have been really good this year," he adds.

His shows mix observational and sometimes political comedy — in the world today, he says, "people are looking for normalcy, and there is no normalcy — there's lunacy" — with music-making as Carrington hauls out his guitar. "I've got some new songs," he says.

Audiences are mostly "middle America" and for the most part, longtime fans: "Not a lot of new folks show up."

Carrington says he got a boost into comedy's upper echelons in part through syndicated morning radio shows, which played his music and routines and helped him land major-label record deals. His comedy albums on Mercury, Capitol Records and Universal include "Hangin' With Rodney," "Live," "Greatest Hits," "King of the Mountains," "El Nino Loco," "C'mon Laugh You Bastards," "Laughter's Good" and "The Hits," all of which continue to receive airplay on radio or via satellite channels.

Rodney Carrington (Specikal to the Democrat-Gazette) He also released three albums on his own label, Laughter's Good Records. His most recent, "Here Comes the Truth" (2017), climbed to No. 3 on the comedy charts, with tens of millions of streams on Spotify and eventually spawning a Netflix special.

"It became more advantageous to release my own records," he modestly explains.

An eponymous TV sitcom, "Rodney," ran for two seasons on ABC. He co-wrote and co-starred with country singer Toby Keith in the feature film, "Beer for My Horses."

But he's not looking for more acting gigs, or much of anything else. His current tour lasts into the late spring or possibly into midsummer. After that, he's not making any specific commitments.

He says he's taking stock of his life now that his kids have grown and he has a 3-year-old granddaughter.

"Life has taken on a new purpose," he explains. "Comedy is not as fun as it was when I started. I'm not doing things that I don't want to do anymore."

He may even be looking forward to retirement.

"Maybe open a flower shop with two old ladies," he says. "In the end, I did it, and I've enjoyed it. But I'm not looking to be remembered. I'd kind of love to fade into the bushes as if it all never happened."

Rodney Carrington